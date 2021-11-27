Hugo Calderano beats Slovenian and goes to the quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Championship | table tennis

This Friday, the Brazilian Hugo Calderano beat Slovenian Darko Jorgic, number 23 in the world, by 4 sets to 1, partial 8/11, 11/6, 11/3, 13/11 and 11/2, and qualified for the quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis, which is being played in Houston, USA. Now, Caldenaro faces Chinese Liang Jingkun, currently 9th in the world. He eliminated Englishman Liam Pitchford, number 15 in the ranking. The quarterfinal duel will take place this Saturday. The schedule is yet to be announced.