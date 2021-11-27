HyperX makes Black Friday with discounts of more than 40% on gamer products

Those who were waiting for an opportunity to renew their PC and console accessories this Black Friday, can find some exclusive promotions from HyperX, one of the most well-known and respected peripheral brands in the world, which can receive promotional values ​​with more than 40% off from 00:01 this Friday the 26th.

Best of all, prices are not reserved only for Black Friday and can continue until 23:59 on November 30 at the brand’s main partner online stores such as Amazon, Americanas, Kabum!, Magazine Luiza and TerabyteShop.

Gamers and technology enthusiasts can purchase new equipment to play, stream, work, study or enjoy a much more comfortable experience on computers and consoles.

Among the highlights of microphones, headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads and control chargers for consoles are the brand’s best sellers, such as:

HyperX QuadCast S microphone

HyperX Quadcast S MicrophoneSource: HyperX | Disclosure

The brand’s microphone features a quality sensor, customizable RGB lighting and effects, four audio capture options, anti-vibration shock mount structure, pop filter that eliminates unwanted sounds, an LED status indicator and a sensor for “mute” mode with touch activation.

The QuadCast S also has a quick gain control that lets you easily adjust the sound, and it has the convenience of a standard 3.5mm headphone jack ideal for monitoring audio in real time.

Cloud II Wireless Headset

Cloud II Wireless HeadsetSource: HyperX | Disclosure

This is the wireless version of HyperX Cloud II, which combines comfort and great sound quality. A great product for work, travel or play, featuring HyperX-optimized 7.1 virtual surround sound, 53mm drivers and up to 30 hours of continuous battery life. It also has a detachable microphone, flexible design and an LED indicator on the earpiece that shows the status of the mic.

Alloy Origins Keyboard 60%

Alloy Origins Keyboard 60%Source: HyperX | Disclosure

Compact gamer mechanical keyboard that matches 60% of the standard size, saving desktop space and increasing mouse movement limits. Alloy Origins features RED linear mechanical switches, lifetime of up to 80 million clicks per key, RGB LED backlight, multiple light effects, five brightness levels and PBT keys

Mouse Pulsefire Rod

Mouse Pulsefire RodSource: HyperX | Disclosure

Mouse that weighs about 59 grams, is ultra-light and ergonomic for fast movement and optimized ventilation. It lasts up to 60 million key clicks, six programmable buttons and internal memory for software configuration.

Browse the products at major partner stores and save more when purchasing premium HyperX gamer equipment at a discount.