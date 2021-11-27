“I know how much Club World Cup means to the South Americans”

One of the great coaches of world football, Pep Guardiola said that he will watch the final of the Copa Libertadores da América between Flamengo and Palmeiras, this Saturday (27), at 5 pm (GMT).

“Ah! It’s a good time. I’ll watch. Well, if the preparation against West Ham is finished, I’ll watch it”, said Guardiola, at a press conference this Friday (26). He even considered traveling to Brazil if the calendar allowed:

“If the Liberadores final were a FIFA date here, I might even travel to Brazil to watch it. But that’s not the case… of course I know the importance of Libertadores, I felt that when I played the Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi and Marrakesh. I know how much the Club World Cup means to the South Americans, which shows that Libertadores is also important”, added Guardiola.

After a great victory in the Champions League against PSG de Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, Manchester City returns to the field on Sunday (28), against West Ham, in the Premier League. Flamengo and Palmeiras decide who will be the new three-time Brazilian champion of Libertadores, who will join Santos, São Paulo and Grêmio.

