‘I made a mistake and I admit it’ · TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will be fired by Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​in Um Lugar ao Sol. by Maria Fernanda (Fernanda Nobre). The boy, however, will beg for another chance. “I made a mistake and I admit it”, he will say to his father-in-law in the 9 o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the scenes that air on the this Saturday’s chapter (27) , the usurper’s wife will be inconsolable after Túlio (Daniel Dantas) commented during the dinner on the rival’s out-of-wedlock son in the dispute for the succession of the company’s presidency.

The rich woman will put an end to the relationship and ask the father to fire the boy. “To get out of my life, Renato has to leave the company. And that’s exactly what I want you to do”, will say the little Patricia, quite vengeful. Despite liking his son-in-law a lot, the millionaire will grant his daughter’s wish.

Without hiding his disappointment with the protagonist, Santiago will call Ravi’s best friend (Juan Paiva) to communicate the resignation. Christian will argue that he deserves a second chance: “I really messed up and I admit it. But that was so long ago that… I think I’ve been showing proof of how much I’ve changed.”

“More than the company, we’re talking here about an institution called the family. It’s Barbara’s wish that you don’t follow in her life. And, therefore, this is my wish too,” the rich man will retort.

When he sees his brother-in-law leaving the Redeemer, Túlio will insist on stepping on him. “What belongs to a man, the animal does not eat. So much effort to occupy a place, a vacancy that is not yours. So much that I didn’t even have to take you out of it: you’re going out alone”, the villain will mock.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#82 – New Angel boils in Secret Truths 2!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: