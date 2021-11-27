I regretted shopping on Black Friday; what my rights? – 11/27/2021

We know that we sometimes overbuy. Especially when there are promotions, like in the case of Black Friday, which happened yesterday. There are many opportunities and tempting offers. And the bill literally arrives.

The Saturday “hangover” can make the consumer calmly observe some purchases, and realize that maybe that item was not really necessary, or weighed too much on the card bill. In short: the consumer may regret having purchased something.

The Consumer Protection Code entitles you to that. The customer can withdraw from the purchase, without any justification, within seven days from the date the item was purchased, online shopping, or when receiving the product.

But it is necessary to pay attention. The lawyer specializing in consumer law Gabriela Sirotsky Gershenson, from Karpat Advogados, advises: this is only valid for purchases made over the internet or over the phone.

“When the purchase is made directly in the store, physically, the right of regret does not apply, because it is assumed that the customer had access to the product and the exact conditions of purchase”, he says.

Pedro Horta, a lawyer specializing in consumer law, recalls that there are two concepts that are different: exchange and regret.

“The exchange of a product is not obligatorily provided for in the Consumer Protection Code. This depends on each store, each network. No owner is obliged to exchange a product. This usually happens more during the Black Friday period”, differentiates.

See the main questions about the right to repent.

I regretted a purchase on Black Friday. What should I do?

It depends on how this purchase was made:

Physical store: the consumer must pay attention to the exchange policy, which depends on each store

Online purchase: the consumer has the right to exchange or return it within seven days of receipt. This procedure cannot involve additional costs to the consumer.

“However, in many cases, these internal policies can be abusive, prohibiting consumer rights, such as preventing exchanges or creating absurd circumstances and requirements. If this occurs, the suggestion is always to take the case to Procon or a lawyer of trust”, declares the lawyer Ávila Ribeiro Júnior, from Ávila Ribeiro e Fuji – Sociedade de Advogados.

He also remembers that it is essential to keep all receipts during the negotiation. From screen prints with the value, the process until reaching the payment, the payment itself, to any conversations.

“Whenever consumers come across situations that they deem to be unfair, they should register them. Unfortunately, we are faced with many people who are right, but for not having properly registered these situations, they end up not being able to resolve them”, he says.

I paid by Pix. And now?

In practice, nothing changes. You also have the right to repent in the same way (remember: only in virtual stores or over the phone), and you must look for the establishment to request the transfer of the value back. It is important to keep the transfer receipt – you can retrieve it in the app itself.

What if I got the data wrong when I made the Pix?

The process is very similar to errors in TEDs and DOCs. The consumer must contact the bank through which he made the transfer to request the refund. The deadline is 90 days.

I paid for my purchase through bank slip. Can I get the money back?

Yes. The scheme is similar to the payment via Pix, but, if you haven’t paid the bill yet, you can simply not pay it, after confirming the cancellation of the purchase with the company, of course.

If you have already paid, just ask for the refund. If payment is scheduled, it is possible to cancel it through the mobile app or internet banking. The deadline for return may vary, but then it’s a matter of talking to the company to get it right.

If the store doesn’t want to refund the money, what do I do?

Attorney Ávila Ribeiro Júnior explains that the orientation is to look for Procon, first of all. He cites a very common case: when the store does everything so that the consumer is not able to return merchandise purchased online within seven days.

“In these cases, it is very important that, in addition to the call, emails, WhatsApp messages and even extrajudicial notifications are sent to demonstrate that the consumer paid attention to the deadline,” he explained.

Product came broken or defective: can I have the right to regret the purchase?

Yes, and in this case even if the purchase is made in a physical store. For durable products, such as refrigerators or furniture, the claim must be made within 90 days of delivery or completion of the service. For non-durable items such as food or toothpaste, the deadline is 30 days.

In these circumstances, there are two possibilities: the item is returned, with reimbursement of the amount paid or credits are made available at the store, or the call for technical assistance to exchange the item for one that works, at no cost to the consumer.