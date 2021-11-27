‘I suffered a lot of goals, but I scored a lot’

In a press conference before the Libertadores final, Renato Gaúcho gave no clues about Flamengo’s starting lineup

palm trees and Flamengo make the grand final of Libertadores Conmebol of 2021, this Saturday (27), at 5 pm (GMT), with live broadcast of the FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+, directly from Montevideo, Uruguay.

On the eve of the match, coach Renato Gaúcho celebrated that he will have the entire squad at his disposal, but he hid the game and did not disclose whether Bruno Henrique and Arrascaeta will be in the starting line-up.

“I think the important thing was for us to follow our planning, aiming at this match in the Libertadores final against Palmeiras. Everything we could have done, we did to get the players back. Of course, I’m not going to say who is or is not 100%, your question is valid. But it’s good that my entire group is at my disposal for tomorrow’s match” said the coach.

Asked about Flamengo’s defensive system, Renato made a comparison with the 81-year-old team, when the team scored and suffered many goals.

“In the way we play, we are exposed. But there are two different teams, one that played against Internacional and one against Grêmio. But despite these numbers, we managed to score four goals. I remember Flamengo’s 1981, 82, 83 team, which conceded a lot of goals, but scored a lot of goals, too. So, a team that sets out to play forward. Of course we take our defensive precautions, but the opponent will attack us too. I think the most important thing is that we are creating a lot up front and scoring goals. In a decision, we have to work to suffer as little risk as possible”, he concluded.