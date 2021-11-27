Ibovespa closed down 3.39% with only two stocks rising in the index; oil fell more than 10%

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – Ibovespa lost in one day everything it had accumulated over three sessions – and a little more. The Stock Exchange had the second worst closing score of the year and ended the trading session with the biggest daily drop in more than a month. The list of negative achievements does not stop there: with today’s performance, the index sealed what should be another month with a negative balance, now that there are only two sessions left in November.

The Exchange did not find any kind of support in today’s session. Global markets melted with the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19, a mutation dubbed Omicron, and which could be more contagious because of its mutations. For now, the World Health Organization (WHO) has placed the strain at a “concern” level. It was enough for several countries to restrict flights from Africa, where the variant would have originated, and from other nations that already have confirmed cases.

“There was already a movement of lockdowns in Europe, which certainly increased market fears regarding the potential for new restrictions, a cooling of the economy and even a recession. This is the thesis that the market is buying”, said Luiz Fernando Araújo, CEO of Finacap.

The raw materials (commodities) also followed the fall of the stock exchanges, especially oil, which registered the biggest drops since the beginning of the pandemic. The barrel of Brent oil, used as a price reference by Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), retreated 11.5% to US$ 71.59; WTI dropped 13.06 percent to $68.15.

Consequently, the shares of the Brazilian state-owned company, which had been supporting the Ibovespa in recent days, plummeted, bringing to zero gains obtained after the disclosure of its investment plan. But they weren’t the only ones. Only two stocks ended today’s session lightly: Suzano (SUZB3), which rose 0.15% and Taesa (TAEE11), up 0.11%. The two oscillated between gains and losses until the last minute of the day.

With no relevant indicators on the internal agenda and with the Precatório PEC on hold, not knowing if the topic will be voted on next Tuesday, as initially planned, the investor was caught off guard. The session promised to be a calm one, as the New York Stock Exchanges had reduced hours today around the Thanksgiving holiday. The attention that should be directed to retailers, with the sexta-feira Negra, dissipated in a general fall that left the shares of Brazilian companies even more discounted than they already were.

The Ibovespa closed down 3.39% to 102,224 points. In the week, the index accumulated fall of 0.78%. The Ibovespa futures for December 2021 traded down 3.79%, to 102,395 points, in the last trades of the day.

The dollar closed up 0.55%, at R$5.595 on purchase and R$5.596 on sale. In the week, the US currency accumulated a slight drop of 0.25%. The future dollar for December 2021 operates at an increase of 0.69% to R$ 5.609 in the after market.

The new fears lockdowns brought the prospect of deflation, bringing down contracts in the futures interest market. In the extended session, the DI for January 2023 retreated 19 basis points to 11.88%; the DI for January 2025 dropped 17 basis points to 11.68%; and the DI for January 2027 was down 15 basis points at 11.63%.

In New York, the Dow Jones index had the worst daily decline of the year, retreating 2.53% at the close; the S&P 500 closed down 2.27% and the Nasdaq, which fell less throughout the day, increased losses and closed down 2.23%.

Stock exchanges in Europe were penalized even more. The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together companies from key sectors in 17 European countries, closed down 4.74%. The Frankfurt DAX index retreated 4.22%; London’s FTSE 100 fell 3.68%; the CAC 40, in Paris, retreated 4.75%; the IBEX 35, in Madrid, had the biggest fall, 5.03%; and the FTSE MIB in Milan dropped 4.59%.

