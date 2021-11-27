Ibovespa down sharply on global fear of new coronavirus variant | finance

The sequence of three trading sessions of gains for the Ibovespa was interrupted by the strong wave of risk aversion that swept global markets this Friday. Faced with the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus in South Africa and the still uncertain impacts that the strain could have on the global economic recovery, financial agents greatly reduced their exposure to shares today, a move that took the Ibovespa to another week of accumulated losses.

GDP, payroll and Fed set the tone for the markets at the turn of the month

The main local index of the Brazilian stock exchange ended the day with a drop of 3.39%, to 102,224 points, again close to the lowest closing levels of 2021, of 102,122 points. During the trading session, the index returned to record lows for the year, scoring 101,736 points. The volume traded within the index was R$20.34 billion, below the annual daily average of R$23 billion.

In the accumulated result for the week, the index decreased by 0.79%, with a negative balance of 1.23% in the month of November. So far, in 2021, the Ibovespa shows a drop of 14.11%.

The fall of the local stock market was in line with the main stock indexes in the world. In a trading session reduced by the Thanksgiving holiday on Wall Street, the Dow Jones retreated 2.53%, the S&P 500 fell 2.27% and the Nasdaq lost 2.23%. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 closed down 3.67%, down 4.15% in Frankfurt, 3.64% in London and 4.75% in Paris.

The B.1.1.529 variant, named omicron by the World Health Organization (WHO), is a cause for concern because it has a high number of mutations, which means that it has different characteristics from the version of the virus that vaccines were designed to fight. From yesterday to today, several countries announced restrictions on flights from Africa to try to contain the rapid spread of the new strain.

In addition to concerns about the possible economic impacts of a new scenario of restrictions on economic activity and social distancing, the news caught investors on the back foot, as it came in the middle of one of the most important holidays in the United States, Thanksgiving Day . Thus, the movements observed in the markets today may have been exacerbated by the reduced liquidity, characteristic of this period of the year.

“The price level is also an issue. The market was at historic highs and everyone seemed very allocated, waiting for the traditional year-end rally. Also, the allocation to more cyclical assets such as oil was very large.” , explains Alex Gonçalves, global equity manager at RPS Capital.

“With the market stretched like this, another variant arrived. No one yet knows the size of the problem and with several risky assets at historic highs, at a time of low liquidity, the market showed signs of panic”, says Gonçalves.

The selling wave hit Brazilian shares in full and none of the 91 assets that make up the Ibovespa closed the trading session on a high. The most significant drops were seen in the shares of airlines and tourism, which may once again have their activities threatened by new restrictions.

Azul PN ended the session down 13.78%, while Gol PN shares retreated 11.17%. CVC ON lost 10.95%. Aircraft manufacturer Embraer ON dropped 8.27%.

Commodity companies also posted significant losses, given the uncertainties related to global growth. PetroRio ON shares closed down 9.19%, in line with the 11.55% losses seen in Brent oil barrel prices. Petrobras ON fell 4.10%, while Petrobras PN retreated 3.31%.

According to Gonçalves, from RPS, it will be necessary to follow the trajectory of the virus and wait for the opinions of scientists and researchers to understand what the effects of the new strain of coronavirus will be on global activity.

“The problem is that the time of markets is not the same time of science”, says the manager. Thus, it should still take a few days for investors to be able to assess whether the dynamics of financial assets will resemble more to that which occurred when the delta variant spread rapidly around the world, in the middle of the year, or whether we may have days of more acute stress in markets, as during the height of the pandemic in March 2020.

Anyway, depending on the trajectory of the virus, the effect could be to delay the processes of withdrawal of stimuli in developed countries, according to Gonçalves.