Ibovespa has the biggest drop in almost 3 months due to the omicron variant

O Ibovespa (IBOV) plummeted this Friday, given the climate of global aversion to risky assets.

The identification of a new variant of the Covid-19, called omicron, raised fears of the economic impact of a resurgence of the pandemic.

The Ibovespa fell 3.39%, the biggest drop since September 8, to 102,224.26 points. At the low of the session, the index retreated to 101,494.70 points and renewed the lowest intraday level of the year.

The financial volume was 27.2 billion reais. In the week, the index fell about 0.8%, second consecutive low.

The Ibovespa has already opened in a steady decline this Friday and remained that way throughout the session.

Valley (VALLEY3) and Petrobras (PETR4) pulled the low in points, due to the retreat of oil commodities prices fell more than 10%. Stocks in sectors sensitive to possible restrictions due to the pandemic, such as air and tourism, had the biggest drops in percentage.

The new variant, initially identified in South Africa, has already been designated as a “concern” variant by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Preliminary evidence suggests that there is an increased risk of reinfection and that there has been a “harmful shift in the epidemiology of Covid-19,” the WHO said in a statement following a closed meeting of independent experts who reviewed the data.

“It’s an additional risk factor for the stock market,” said Roberto Padovani, chief economist at Banco BV. He claims that the stronger return of the pandemic theme to the market focus “makes the domestic scenario even more unpredictable”. The fiscal theme is still on the investors’ radar, especially for next week when the PEC dos Precatórios should be voted on in a committee in the Senate.

Little is known about the new variant, but scientists say it has an unusual combination of mutations, and may be able to evade immune responses and be more transmissible.

The UK, the US and the European Union are among those which imposed travel restrictions on countries in southern Africa. The measures came despite the WHO, earlier, have called for caution with these bans. The organization also said it will take weeks to determine how effective the vaccines are against omicron.

In Brazil, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended the suspension of flights from countries in southern Africa, while the Ministry of Health recommended that states and municipalities increase testing and immediately notify suspected cases of the variant. President Jair Bolsonaro, on the other hand, said he will take “rational measures” in relation to the matter, after earlier ruling out closing the country’s airports.

US stocks, which closed early on the holiday return, tumbled. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 suffered their biggest daily percentage declines in months. In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 3.67%, in its worst session since June 2020.

Highlights

Blue (BLUE4) melted 14.1%, Goal (GOOL4) sank 11.8% and CVC (CVCB3) yielded 11.1%. In all three cases, the papers registered the biggest drop since April 2020.

embraer (EMBR3) retreated 8.4%.

Valley (VALLEY3) fell 2.6%, while CSN (CSNA3) gave 4.9% and Usiminas (USIM5) tumbled 6.6%, following a decline in iron ore and steel futures in China, given concerns about the new variant and new Covid-19 cases in Shanghai, raising investor concerns about the global economic recovery.

Petrobras (PETR4) (PETR3) fell 3.9% and dropped 4.4%, while Petrorio (PRIO3) retreated 8.7%, with oil falling more than 10%, the biggest one-day drop since April 2020, also on account of Covid-19.

Bradesco (BBDC4) retreated 4% and Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) fell by 1.9%.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) fell 7.4%, American (AMER3) retreated 6.2% and VIA (VIIA3) yielded 4.5%, even with higher sales prospects on Black Friday.

finds (RENT3) and united (LCAM3) fell 3.2% each. Valor Econômico newspaper published that Localiza offered to sell the Unidas brand to obtain approval for the purchase of the rival from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

Suzano (SUZB3), in the wake of the rise in the dollar, and Taesa (TAEE11) were the only papers that ended up in the blue on the Ibovespa during the session. The increases were 0.15% and 0.11% respectively.