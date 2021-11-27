‘I’m broke and sleeping at a gas station’, says Regininha Poltergeist, muse of the 90s – Zoeira

Actress and former model Regininha Poltergeist, muse of the song Kátia Flávia, a hit by Fausto Fawcett in the 1990s, revealed that she is going through financial difficulties. According to the artist, who appeared in the comedy program Zorra Total (TV Globo), she is “out of money” and “sleeping at a gas station”. The information is from the Wool.

“I need a place to sleep, rent a kitchenette, I’m broke, I’m not working. I need help urgent, I’m living at a gas station, I’m not sleeping well, I sleep on the bathroom floor,” said the former dancer, currently 50 years old.

According to the native of Rio de Janeiro, she has been living there, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, for two weeks, counting on the help of people to get her to feed. She reports that she only takes a shower “whenever possible” at a club near the gas station.

pursued and threatened

Also according to the muse of the 1990s, who stamped men’s magazine covers to acted in two films by filmmaker Cacá Diegues, she claims that she is being persecuted and threatened, without going into details about who would be doing this to her.

“I went victim of a setup, my things stayed there (in Recreio, an upscale neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, where I lived). I went there one day to get them and they threatened me, I had to leave because of the things I went through there, I literally ran away, I almost died. I need money to eat”.

Prejudice

Evangelical since 2008, the ex-muse of Fausto Fawcett told the Who that many people moved away of hers due to prejudice, and that others are used by the devil to end her existence.

“I didn’t lose friends because we don’t lose friends for real. But people are prejudiced. They just forget to look at each other. We are all sinners, prone to errors. The only difference from them to me is that I have the character of Christ. That’s why I’m different. And their anger and the devil is that. I have the promise mark. My heart is pure, theirs is rotten. They would have to open up like I opened up to God and do everything new,” he explains.

“I receive threats almost always. The devil feels threatened by my existence. Because all he doesn’t want is to see people’s salvation and happiness. He wants to see death, envy, faction and division. And with me he knows that there is no such thing. I feel good in any situation. Even if he suffers. I don’t feel as alone as I used to. I’m not so afraid anymore. I follow where God commands and I only believe. I cry, but I don’t give up. God strengthens me,” he adds.

donations

Regininha Poltergeist mentions that she has been attending for 13 years services of Bola de Neve Church in Barra, and that representatives of the institution have donate food baskets when they can, “some money” and pray.

She hopes fans can help her this time. “Everyone knows me as Regininha Poltergeist, artist and all, if there’s someone who can make a exchange…I need a place to live to settle down and get up.”

Career

The carioca Regina de Oliveira Soares was famous in the 1990s, when he participated in the Santa Clara Poltergeist show. In the play, she gave life to a saint with the power to heal people through sex.

It was because of this work, conceived and produced by singer Fausto Fawcett, that she became inspired to create the artistic name.

Regininha Poltergeist was on the covers of men’s magazines, such as Playboy and Sexy. On TV, he played for Zorra Total and presented the erotic program Pure Ecstasy.

He also re-recorded the song “Perigosa”, by the group As Frenéticas, and acted in two films by filmmaker Cacá Diegues. In the 2000s, the former model made porn movies and revealed to have whore. Her last film work was in Boladas, in 2010.