‘In 39 years, I’ve never seen demands like those of Camila Queiroz’, says Globo director

Director Ricardo Waddington, from Globo, said that throughout his 39 years in the profession he has never seen an actor make as many demands as Camila Queiroz, who left the network after the end of her contract amidst an atmosphere of animosity. She left without recording the ending of the character Angel, from Secret Truths 2.

“To extend her contract for only seven more days, Camila Queiroz made a set of requirements that do not exist in the world of audiovisual production”, says the director, in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo. “She wanted to change the outcome of Angel. Tony Ramos cannot do this, Fernanda Montenegro cannot do this”, he compared.

The director oversees the hiring of all of the network’s artistic talents. He is at the forefront of changing the station, which has been trading long-term contracts for deals that are worth each work.

With the pandemic, recordings were suspended with contracts in effect, and when they resumed, many had expired. This happened with Secret Truths 2, which had production delays. To conclude the telenovela, the first in Brazil to be originally produced for streaming, it was necessary to postpone the recordings for another seven days.

As it didn’t get an agreement with Camila for these seven days more, Globo decided that it would continue the production without the actress. In a hard note, the station speaks of “unacceptable contractual demands”. The scenes will be adapted so that the ending keeps “the essence of the plot”, says Globo.

Waddington says that Camila’s move to Netflix, where she recorded the reality Blind Marriage, did not lead to her leaving. “Regardless of what happened in Camila’s contractual relationship with us, what motivated her departure from the network were the demands she made to fulfill an extension of only seven days”, he says. “Everyone else in the cast agreed to do it. There wasn’t a single person who said ‘oh no, I’m not doing seven nights.’

The director also says that Camila also wanted to be able to approve the campaign to launch Secret Truths 3, which was impossible to guarantee, he says. “The advertising campaign is not the responsibility of Estúdios Globo”, he says. “I can’t even guarantee anything for her. The campaign follows a marketing logic, and we have specialists who establish this logic. I have 39 years with Globo, I have worked with casts for 39 years, and I’ve never seen anything like that.”

This Friday, Gshow, Globo’s entertainment portal, released a note clarifying what it called fake news about Camila’s departure. In addition to denying that she was fired, Globo denies that she was uninvited from Fantástico’s secret friend, stating that the participation has already been recorded and will be shown, and also that she was cut from the station’s year-end vignette – she didn’t participated, he says. She also denies that she has given editorial guidance to Globo’s portals to stop publishing news about the actress. “Globo is guided by its editorial principles and does not fail to publish facts of interest to the public. But, obviously, it will not resonate with fake news”.

On social media, Camila manifested herself on the day of the episode, stating that she was not ready to comment on the case. “It was all very painful,” he says. “A lot of lies will come out, a lot of lies are already coming out. I just ask you not to believe it, because that’s not true. Soon, I don’t know, someday, I hope I feel stronger to come here to talk to you.”