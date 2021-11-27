‘In 39 years of Globo, I have never seen demands like those of Camila Queiroz’, says director

In an interview with columnist Tony Goes, from Folha’s F5 website, Globo’s entertainment director, Ricardo Waddington, says Camila Queiroz she wanted to change the outcome of the character Angel, played by her, in the soap opera “Secret Truths 2” and made demands that not even top artists on the network make.

“To extend her contract for just seven more days, Camila Queiroz made a set of requirements that don’t exist in the world of audiovisual production. She wanted to change the outcome of Angel (character of “Secret Truths 2”). O Tony Ramos can’t do it, the Fernanda Montenegro can’t do that,” says Waddington.

The director, who now runs Estúdios Globo (formerly Projac) and is responsible for overseeing the hiring of all artistic talent, said that the actress also demanded to be able to approve the launch campaign for “Secret Truths 3”.

“The advertising campaign is not the responsibility of Estúdios Globo. Nor can I guarantee anything for her. The campaign follows a marketing logic, and we have specialists who establish this logic. I have 39 years with Globo, I have worked with casts for 39 years, and I’ve never seen anything like it,” said the director.

Recently, Camila made a series of videos in her stories, on Instagram, commenting on the confusion surrounding her name and her departure from “Secret Truths 2”, and denied that he tried to change the ending of the telenovela.

“I wanted to say that I don’t feel ready today to talk about everything that happened and how it happened, it was all very painful, these last few weeks, yesterday, everything was very difficult. I just wanted to ask you not to believe in these stories that are going around saying that I tried to change the end of the soap opera, that doesn’t exist”, said the actress, moved.

