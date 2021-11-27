In a bikini, Larissa Manoela plays tall and steals the show in good shape

Actress Larissa Manoela was spotted enjoying a day at the beach with her friends and drew attention by showing her good shape in a bikini, playing altinha and diving into the sea

The actress Larissa Manoela (20) was spotted once again enjoying a sunny day at the beach!

This Friday, 26, the famous woman was sympathetic and in good shape when she was photographed on the sands of Rio de Janeiro playing altinha in the company of her friends.

After exercising, Larissa Manoela took the opportunity to take a dip in the sea to cool off and drew attention with her stunning curves.

With a stylish, green bikini and a high-waisted model, the former SBT employee stole the show at the place with her beauty.

Even in recent days, on her social network, Larissa Manoela surprised her by appearing in lingerie in a series of records for her new video.

On Rio’s beaches, in addition to playing altinhas and renewing her tan, the global actress also takes the opportunity to practice yoga.

See photos of Larissa Manoela on the beach:

