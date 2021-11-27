In ‘A Fazenda 13’, Bil Araújo reveals if he is bisexual; Check out! | Television



Bil Araújo – reproduction

Published 11/26/2021 9:14 PM

Rio – Bil Araújo decided to open the game on speculation that he would be bisexual. In a conversation with Rico Melquíades, at the beginning of this Friday night (26), in “A Fazenda 13”, the ex-BBB even received a proposal for an affair.

Rico commented that he heard stories outside of confinement that Bil Araujo would be bisexual. “They talked about yourself. They told me that Bil was bi”, began the comedian.

Surprised, Bil tried not to give in to the gossip. “Look at the ideas. They spoke to him,” Bil said. Solange, who was following the conversation closely, was interested in knowing if it was true and the pawn countered. “Are you crazy? Every question,” he added.

Dayane Mello also became involved in the dialogue and asked if the ex-BBB had ever been with another man. “Of course not, Day. Of course not,” Bil denied.

The denial was enough for Rico Melquiades to propose a new affair for Bil Araujo. “It happens and sometimes you like it? If you want to try it with me, we’ll try. If you like it,” said Rico, who received a no from Bil. “At least try,” Dayane said.

