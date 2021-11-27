In mourning, Barbara steals a book and pretends to be a talented writer · TV News

Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will invest in writing lessons with the intention of overcoming the mourning for her baby in Um Lugar ao Sol. The preppy will meet Janine (Indira Nascimento) and will steal a text written by the woman. She will even pretend to Christian (Cauã Reymond) that she is a talented writer and, unintentionally, will be in a tight skirt because of her husband in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

The character of Alinne Moraes lost her child in childbirth. Depressed and stagnant, she will take a course and befriend Janine, who will encourage her to write about her pain and put her feelings into words. The rich girl will be reluctant, but will be surprised when her friend kindly presents her with an example of what could be done.

In scene that will aired this Wednesday (1st), Barbara will be thrilled to read her story written by the other student and will decide to steal the authorship. She will show her husband the text she supposedly wrote and will leave Lara’s ex-boyfriend (Andréia Horta) stirred.

Later, Janine will discover that her work has been stolen and will be intrigued to find out that Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​has stopped attending classes. She will appear by surprise at her colleague’s house and will be surprised by Christian.

The protagonist will invite the woman to celebrate the book she supposedly wrote and will leave Barbara in a snooker. The pampered one will despair to see her secret go down the drain right in front of her newest friend.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

