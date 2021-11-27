In the farewell of Série B, Coritiba loses to Ponte Preta in a turn

A night for Coritiba to forget- Photo: DENNY CESARE/CODIGO19/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Bye, Series B! O Coritiba closed the 2021 season. This Friday night (26th), Alviverde opened 2-0, dropped the rhythm and took the turn for Ponte Preta, in Campinas. Wellington Carvalho and Igor Passion recorded the goals of the Coxa. Josiel, Leo Naldi and Peter scored the winning goals for Macaca.

On the field, the technician Gustavo Morínigo bet on a team with changes. The idea? Give opportunities to athletes who had a low minute count in the season, in order to evaluate all for 2022.

Schedule

Vacation! The duel was the club’s last this season. Now, Coxa is starting to put together its planning for 2022. In its calendar, the team will have Paranaense, the Copa do Brasil and the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.

Biel star

One of the club’s promises, the attacking midfielder biel made his debut as a starter. With three minutes, he gave his first assist with the Alviverde shirt. At 19, he had a lot of personality and stood out, especially in the first half.

The game

Despite being with a modified team, the Coritiba it took him three minutes to get ahead. In a corner kick by Biel, Wellington Carvalho climbed higher than everyone else. The goalkeeper Ivan tried to palm, but not avoided the goal Alviverde.

Ponte Preta responded with a free kick. Moses charged and looked for the angle. O goalkeeper alex wall, attentive, he palmed to save the thigh. In the corner kick, he made another save. A good performance from the defender.

Macaca grew in the match and created good chances. But, on the counterattack, Alviverde expanded. Igor Passion received by the right side. He passed the midfield, took off and left the mark behind. On the goalkeeper’s exit, he only slapped to score.

Coritiba doesn’t keep pace and suffers the upset

Back on the scoreboard, the bridge came back with changes. In the first few minutes, the team pressed and explored the sides. At 6′, the goal came out. At a crossing on the right, josiel, head, beat the Alviverde defense and cashed. 1 to 2. And it didn’t stop there. The team from São Paulo sought a tie. At the crossroads of Matheus Anjos, Leo Naldi received in the area, straightened and hit hard to equalize.

O Coritiba came back off for the second half. Without having the same volume, the Coxa had defensive problems. Having nothing to do with it, Alvinegra turned around. At 34′, Pedrinho took the risk from outside the area, and Muralha accepted. Goalkeeper’s failure. And so Alviverde said goodbye to Serie B.

DATASHEET

Black Bridge 3 x 2 Coritiba

Local: Moisés Lucarelli Stadium, in Campinas (SP).

Schedule: 19h.

Referee: Douglas Schwengber da Silva (RS)

Assistants: Leirson Peng Martins (RS) and Mauricio Coelho Silva Penna (RS).

VAR: Marco Aurélio Augusto Fazekas Ferreira (MG).

Black Bridge: Ivan, Kevin (Felipe Albuquerque), Thiago Lopes, Cipriano (Douglas Mendes) and Marcelo Hermes (Jean Carlos); André Luiz, Léo Naldi and Matheus Anjos (Lucas Cândido); Moses, Thalles (Pedrinho) and Josiel.

Technician: Gilson Klein.

Coritiba: Alex Wall; Nathaniel, Wellington Carvalho, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Matheus Sales, Gustavo Bochecha (Vinicius) and Biel (João Victor); Igor Paixão (Dalberto), Waguininho (William Alves) and Léo Gamalho.

Technician: Gustavo Morínigo.

Goals: Wellington Carvalho, at 3′, and Igor Paixão, at 34, of the first half, for Coritiba.

Yellow cards: Marcelo Hermes and Gustavo Cipriano (PON). Igor Paixão, Biro and Wellington Carvalho (CFC)