“I fell asleep drunk with a tampon and left it on for 12 hours, so I Googled my symptoms and knew it was toxic shock. I told my mom and she called helpdesk and they knocked on my door. When I answered, I passed out, so they took me to the hospital”, said the young woman to The Sun.

However, the student eventually passed out and was taken to North Durham University Hospital. At the scene, doctors said it was a viral infection and ruled out TCS.

“I had blood tests and they told me my white blood cell count was high, but they couldn’t identify where the infection was coming from, so they just recorded it as a viral infection and discharged me.” completed the student.

“I knew it wasn’t a viral infection because I was dizzy and passing out – I said I was worried it was a toxic shock and I told them about the tampon, but they didn’t do anything about it.” said yet.

However, despite being released from the hospital, Ellie went home and her symptoms continued to worsen. Only after returning to the health facility the next day would the doctors have confirmed the toxic shock syndrome due to the tampon.