Increase your Nubank credit card limit with these four tips!

The number of digital bank customers is only growing. People are attracted by the ease of opening an account and better payment options. Check out more about how to increase your Nubank Credit Card limit.

However, very similar to traditional credit cards, the Nubank card has some requirements for those who want to use the credit option.

Among the requirements is not having the name negative and paying the bills on time, in addition to the analysis of consumer behavior that will be carried out.

(Read “How to make a Nubank credit card” clicking here).

If you’ve already got the credit option but are unhappy with the limit, don’t worry. Here are four important tips for augmentation.

First step: Request the raise

First, one of the practicalities that the digital bank offers is the ability to request a limit increase through the application itself.

In the app, select the “Credit Card” option. In the lower menu there will be the option “Adjust Limit”, tap on it and then “Request new maximum limit”.

You will be asked to enter the desired limit and also provide a reason for the order. In a few moments Nubank will present you the results of the analysis.

Limit not accepted? Calm down, maybe you need to improve your consumer behavior. See the tips below.

Step Two: Advance Payment

If you are always on time with your payments, Nubank will understand that you are a trustworthy consumer.

Therefore, choose to schedule a way to pay your card bill before closing. That way you will be increasing your chances.

Step Three: Use Your Limit

The Bank needs to make sure you use the desired limit, as how would you increase your limit if you don’t use the available limit fully? So always use your Nubank card for purchases and pay in advance if you want a limit increase.

However, if you opt for revolving credit and also for installment invoices, your chances decrease.

Step Four: Updated Income

This is a very important step. Nubank will analyze your information, and rarely give up limits above your income.

So, right there in the bank’s app, at the top of the screen, tap the gear icon and then select “Profile”.

Then, when clicking on “Monthly Income”, update the data according to your current income and don’t forget to update it whenever necessary.

Therefore, it will be much easier to pass the increase.

So, did you like the tips? Accessing the school education you have a world of information and tips on personal finance and more. Access here!