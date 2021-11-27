Inflation: This Stubborn Addiction – Economics

Perhaps the most worrying thing is not this inflation stubborn, but the government’s ineffectiveness Bolsonaro in counterattacking her.

The preliminary inflation numbers for November pointed out by Broad National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), although expected, are worrisome. O central bank can’t reverse neither the trend nor the negative expectations. O Bolsonaro government continues to produce more inflation, as it does not attack its fiscal or exchange causes. And the trend of imported inflation remains strong.

For those who are not familiar with the statistics of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the IPCA-15 is the same inflation meter (IPCA), with the difference that the 30-day period starts to be calculated on the 15th of each month. Therefore, it is considered a preview of the current month’s inflation, whose definitive number is released in the first week of the following month.

O November’s IPCA-15 was almost the same as the previous month: inflation of 1.17%, the biggest change for the month since 2002, which gives 10.73% in 12 months and 9.57% in the year.

the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, insists that the problem is global, as if getting rid of internal causes. It is a misleading attitude because, in Brazil, prices have been rising faster than in other developing countries.

One of the great villains is the fuels. THE Gasoline, for example, has already increased 44.83% this year and 48% accumulated in the 12 months until November. But looking at this alone deviates from the main. The government has not only been increasing the hole in public accounts, but it has aggravated it, as it entered in debt default mode, for having decided not to pay the entire bill of precatory. The lack of determination in advancing reforms and the ineffectiveness of economic policy were already wreaking havoc. The worsening of public accounts creates inflation as the debt increases and confidence drops even more, which, in turn, pulls the prices of the dollar, by the increase in fuels and foods… and so it goes.

The Central Bank had been insisting (less now) on its misdiagnosis that the bulk of inflation is temporary. It is not. Not only because of the government’s messes, which are not corrected, but also because of the spread of inflation to other sectors. The dissemination index increased from 63.76% in October to 65.67% in November, which indicates that, this month, almost 66% of the items of the cost of living showed an increase.

We have an alcoholic relapse. Inflation dropped to 2.95% per year in 2017, but the pinguço returned to frequent the pub. In other words, the practice of indexation addiction (monetary correction) and the rush to automatic readjustments returned. Hence, more inflation.

*CELSO MING IS AN ECONOMY COMMENTARY