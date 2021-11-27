Inter lineup: Johnny should win Rodrigo Dourado’s spot in the middle | International

With Rodrigo Dourado suspended for the third yellow card, Johnny should get another chance in Inter’s midfield for the game against Santos, on Sunday, at 7pm, in Beira-Rio, for the 36th round of the Brasileirão.

Matheus Cadorini will be an alternative in the reserve bank. Even if the under-20 team decides the Brasileirão in the category against São Paulo on the same day, the center forward will be available to Diego Aguirre. Juan Cuesta is another who stayed in Porto Alegre to be an option.

1 of 2 Johnny joins the team with absences in the middle — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional Johnny joins the team with absences in the middle — Photo: Ricardo Duarte / Internacional

If the boys are options, Aguirre will not have Rodrigo Dourado and Paulo Victor, suspended, in addition to the injured Daniel (crack in the rib), Rodrigo Lindoso (muscle injury in the left thigh) and Yuri Alberto (bone edema in the left foot).

In midfield, Johnny will be Edenilson’s teammate without the two defensive midfielders. Aguirre can still remove Mercado from the right flank, as happened in the defeat by Fluminense, retreat Saravia and promote the entry of Mauricio in the half line.

Inter’s probable line-up has Marcelo Lomba; Gabriel Mercado (Mauricio), Bruno Méndez, Víctor Cuesta and Moisés; Johnny, Edenilson, Renzo Saravia, Taison and Patrick; Carlos Palacios.

