Ipespe poll points Lula in the lead, followed by Bolsonaro and Moro

Lula, Bolsonaro and Moro are the best positioned pre-candidates in the Ipespe institute’s November election poll| Photo: Lula Marques/PT; Alan Santos/PR; Saulo Rolim/We can

With just over ten months to go before the 2022 elections, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) appears in the lead of the presidential race, according to a survey carried out by the research institute Ipespe between the 22nd and 24th of November. On that date, the PT had the preference of 42% of the voters interviewed.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who next week should join the PL, had 25% of voting intentions, ranking second among the pre-candidates. Sergio Moro, former justice minister and recently affiliated with Podemos, appeared in third, with 11%, but technically tied with Ciro Gomes (PDT), who obtained 9% of the preference, according to Ipespe. In addition to these two names that escape the polarization between Lula and Bolsonaro, no other presidential candidate appears with more than 2% of voting intentions.

The second round scenarios also show the PT’s advantage. Check the data below.

Electoral poll stimulated: first round

Ipespe presented scenarios in a stimulated way to carry out the survey, that is, the interviewers cited the names of possible candidates for the presidency of the Republic during the research.

Scenario 1, with João Doria

Lula (PT): 42%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party): 25%

Sergio Moro (We can): 11%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 9%

João Doria (PSDB): 2%

Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM): 1%

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD): 1%

Felipe D’Ávila (New): 1%

Blank/null: 7%

Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 2%

Scenario 2, with Eduardo Leite

Lula (PT): 42%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party): 24%

Sergio Moro (We can): 11%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 9%

Eduardo Leite (PSDB): 2%

Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM): 1%

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD): 1%

Felipe D’Ávila (New): 1%

Blank/null: 6%

Doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 2%

Electoral poll stimulated: second round

Scenario 1: Lula x Bolsonaro

Lula (PT): 52%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party): 32%

Blank/null/don’t know/no answer: 16%

Scenario 2: Lula x Moro

Lula (PT): 51%

Sergio Moro (We can): 34%

Blank/null/doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 15%

Scenario 3: Lula x Cyrus

Lula (PT): 50%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 27%

Blank/null/doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 23%

Scenario 4: Lula x Doria

Lula (PT): 51%

João Doria (PSDB): 27%

Blank/null/doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 22%

Scenario 5: Lula x Milk

Lula (PT): 52%

Eduardo Leite (PSDB): 29%

Blank/null/doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 20%

Scenario 6: Bolsonaro x Ciro

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 44%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party): 33%

Blank/null/doesn’t know/didn’t answer: 23%

Scenario 7: Bolsonaro x Doria

João Doria (PSDB): 42%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party): 35%

Blank/null/don’t know/no answer: 24%

Scenario 8: Bolsonaro x Milk

Eduardo Leite (PSDB): 35%

Jair Bolsonaro (no party): 35%

Blank/null/doesn’t know/doesn’t answer: 30%

Methodology

Ipespe interviewed, by telephone, a thousand people between the 22nd and 24th of November. The sample is representative of the Brazilian electorate. The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points more or less. The confidence level is 95.5%. Scenarios that do not total 100% are due to rounding.