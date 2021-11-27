iPhone 13 Pro: Just a smaller, cheaper version of Max? | Analysis / Review

Now it’s time to check out the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple’s first cell phone with a 120 Hz screen. Yes, the wait is finally over and the Apple giant was able to keep up with the competition. Does he have just that as a novelty or does he bring a great advance compared to his predecessor? Let’s check it out.

Little has changed in design. The notch is still there at the top, despite having shrunk 20%. The giant block of cameras at the rear is even bigger, but the cell phone has not changed in height and width. However, the 13 Pro is a little fatter and heavier due to the battery gain.

The screen remains the same size and resolution, but now has a stronger brightness and colors that are even closer to reality. The sound has not evolved and remains as good and powerful as before. Performance also didn’t show a jump in multitasking, but it stands out in benchmarks by passing 800k points in AnTuTu.