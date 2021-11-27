iPhone 13 Pro: Just a smaller, cheaper version of Max? | Analysis / Review

Now it’s time to check out the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple’s first cell phone with a 120 Hz screen. Yes, the wait is finally over and the Apple giant was able to keep up with the competition. Does he have just that as a novelty or does he bring a great advance compared to his predecessor? Let’s check it out.
Little has changed in design. The notch is still there at the top, despite having shrunk 20%. The giant block of cameras at the rear is even bigger, but the cell phone has not changed in height and width. However, the 13 Pro is a little fatter and heavier due to the battery gain.
The screen remains the same size and resolution, but now has a stronger brightness and colors that are even closer to reality. The sound has not evolved and remains as good and powerful as before. Performance also didn’t show a jump in multitasking, but it stands out in benchmarks by passing 800k points in AnTuTu.
And games? The 120 Hz screen lets you run games at 120 fps for smoother fluidity, but not all are supported yet. Either way, the iPhone 13 Pro runs any game at maximum quality and without choke.
The battery grew little, but as we have an LTPO-type screen that reduces the speed to up to 10 Hz, it ends up helping the autonomy and we have a much longer duration than the 12 Pro. Recharging time is still slow for a device of its size and it takes over an hour and a half to recharge.
Cameras have evolved: the main camera captures sharper photos, the telephoto lens has a farther optical zoom, and the ultra-wide has autofocus to help with macros. This makes the iPhone 13 Pro an even more complete phone for shooting and filming.
To check out all the details, just follow our full review of the iPhone 13 Pro through the link below and see how it stacks up against its main rivals.
The iPhone 13 Pro arrived by BRL 9,499 for the 128 GB model and it goes to nonsense BRL 14,499 for the variant with 1 TB of storage. Did you find it expensive? Below we list the best deals on iPhone 13 Pro for you to save.