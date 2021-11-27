iPhone owner died? This is Apple’s solution to recover data

More and more we entrust our data and memories entirely to technology, often leaving them stored only on the smartphone and on the manufacturer’s cloud or backup service, such as Apple’s iCloud, for example.

As this data is extremely sensitive, companies strive to ensure the security and privacy of users.

Apple has always emphasized its philosophy of doing as much data processing as possible on the user’s device and using end-to-end encryption so that the company itself is unable to read the data that travels or is stored in iCloud.

With this, the user has full control over their data and the company cannot access it, which is excellent from the point of view of security and privacy, but has some disadvantages.

With the announcement of iOS 15, Apple unveiled new Apple features ID, the single account used to access the services online that will help address the two biggest disadvantages of this way of handling user data.

The first of these is the case in which the user loses access to the account. User may have lost password and no longer have access to any authorized device or SMS number for recovery. In these cases, Apple cannot help the user, as the company does not have access to user passwords or unlock codes.

To resolve this scenario, on iOS 15 you can set up contacts for account recovery.

Apple suggests using contacts of people close to you such as friends and family you trust, but emphasizes that recovery contacts will not have access to your account data, they will only be able to help you regain your access.

With a contact set up, if the user finds themselves in a situation where they have lost access to their Apple ID, there will be an option to request an unlock code from the recovery contact.

Instructions for doing so should be shared in person or via telephone. The recovery contact will receive a six-digit code that the user can then type into their device to unlock their Apple ID.

If you want to set up recovery contacts, it’s important to know that there are some requirements.

The first is that all authorized devices on your account must be running the latest version of operating systems.

In the case of the person who will be your recovery contact, it is necessary that they have at least one device running iOS 15 or macOS Monterey. You must also have two-factor authentication enabled on your account and your recovery contact must be 16 years or older.

To set up a recovery contact, follow the steps:

Image: Reproduction

On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, go to Settings and tap your name.

Tap Password & Security and then Account Recovery.

In Recovery Assistance, tap Add Contact and authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID.

Select one of your contacts

After the contact accepts the request, you will see a message stating that they have been added as your account recovery contact.

Image: Reproduction

This feature solves the problem of the user who has lost access to the account, but it does not solve another more complicated (and sensitive) problem, which is the death of an account owner.

There are countless stories of desperate family members trying to recover the Apple account and device data of deceased loved ones.

Unfortunately, Apple isn’t able to access this data because of end-to-end encryption, which currently just doesn’t apply to iCloud backups, which doesn’t contain all of the account data or everything on the user’s devices.

To solve this problem, Apple announced along with iOS 15 a feature called “Legacy Contact”, a trusted person who will be able to access and download user account data when the user passes away.

The feature is available in iOS 15.2 betas and is expected to be released to all users soon.

Similar to recovery contact, user can add legacy contacts in Apple ID settings under “Heir Contact” option (details may change until final version of iOS 15.2).

The added contact will then receive an access key that they can use in the future, along with the user’s death certificate, to remove the lock from Apple devices and download all user account data including notes, emails, messages, contacts, photos, between others.

Image: Reproduction

End-to-end encryption is undoubtedly a very important protection these days, but it presents some challenges when normal, real-life events collide with technology.

Resolving these issues without compromising security and privacy is part of the job of technology companies, and Apple has made good strides with these two features.