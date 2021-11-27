Is it worth buying Magazine Luiza (MGLU3)? XP has an answer

Business

O Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) had been in a downtrend this year and, after the release of the third quarter results, the company’s shares went into free fall. The retailer has been shaking investor confidence with its drop of 64% since July, which shows no signs of improvement, according to a report by XP Investimentos. That’s why the analysis house makes a neutral recommendation for the paper, at the target price of R$ 18.

Magazine Luiza’s downward bias is not an isolated effect, but is in line with the block movement in the retail sector, which is suffering from the worsening of the macroeconomic scenario from Brazil. .

“Considering that the paper traded at prices higher than BRL 20 at the beginning of the year and today it is below BRL 9, the Is MGLU3 a good opportunity right now? In XP’s view, caution is needed, and investors need to consider other factors before buying any company’s shares at this time, “such as risk appetite, investor investment term, comparing the valuation of comparable companies.”

Experts defend the thesis that there is a great risk for the results of retailers: demand may be weaker and competition is likely to remain quite fierce. XP also points out that “electronic and white goods, which are key categories for e-commerce, tend to be more cyclical due to the higher average ticket, and consumer demand for these categories may have been somewhat anticipated during the pandemic”.

See XP’s opinion on Magazine Luiza’s results

For the Research team, Magazine Luiza had solid performance in the online channel, but with pressured margins. O GMV online grew 22%, driven by the marketplace at +67% and owned inventory at +6.7%, despite the stronger comparison base of 2020 (+150% and +145%).

However, sales at physical stores dropped 8%, impacted by the macroeconomic deterioration. “The company signaled a continuation of a challenging outlook in the channel due to the macro, but believes that the dynamics of marketplace should remain robust”, highlights the XP Investimentos retail team.

“In terms of profitability, the EBITDA margin dropped by 2.5p.p YoY, due to a gross margin pressured by the higher share of ecommerce (72% of sales, +6p.p.Y/Y) and cost inflation while there was an increase in marketing expenses in ecommerce and the performance of physical stores led to a lower dilution of operating expenses”, add the specialists.

“Looking at the profitability and cash generation of retailers, we emphasize that the Magazine Luiza had the worst EBITDA margin and Americanas had the best, while all companies had cash burn in the quarter — Via (VIIA3), Americanas (AMER3) and Magalu at -R$830m, -R$635m and R$-270m, respectively – due to the reinforcement of stock levels for the end-of-year shopping season”, concludes XP.