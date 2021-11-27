Itacoatiara registers $6.88 million in exports; Spain is the biggest destination | Daily life | The Critique | Amazon – Amazon

Municipality in the middle of Amazonas was at the top of the ranking of exports in the interior in September when it exported soy to Spain

The Amazonas Trade Balance for the month of September 2021, according to a survey carried out by the State Secretariat for Economic Development, Science, Technology and Innovation (Sedecti), recorded that the municipality of Itacoatiara (distant 176 km from Manaus) was the largest exporter in September, accounting for US$ 6.88 million of the total exported in the state. Spain was the main destination for the “soy” product exported by Itacoatiara.

Itacoatiara surpassed Presidente Figueiredo, who had been ranking among municipalities in the interior of Amazonas since December 2020. In September, the municipality known as the ‘Terra das Cachoeiras’ came in second place by exporting the item: “iron alloys” to China. The amount achieved with exports was US$2.6 million.

In imports, Nova Olinda do Norte was the highlight, with a total of US$7.5 million, with the product “other air vehicles” as the main imported item, originating in the United States. Also in imports, Presidente Figueiredo was in second place, registering the value of US$497.4 thousand, with the United States as the main place of origin of its imports referring to items: “machines and apparatus for the selection of ores or other solid mineral substances” as a main product.

Exports grow 4.07% – Exports of the Amazon Trade Balance for the month of September 2021 increased by 4.07% compared to August 2021. Export values ​​reached US$65.79 million.

Of the total of 58 exporting countries, Venezuela was the main destination responsible for US$14.52 million, with a variation of 28.01% compared to August 2021. Amazonas exported the item: “mixes and pastes for preparation of bakery products”, which was the main product exported with a share of 34.72%.

Among all the items exported by Amazonas and considered separately, the one that stood out the most in September 2021 was: “other food preparations” – corresponding to a total of US$13.93 million, equivalent to 21.17% of the total exported. The item had as its main destination Colombia, with 43.84%. This item presented an expansion of 4.75% compared to August 2021, and 52.09% compared to September 2020.

The second most exported product was “motorcycles (between 50 and 250 cylinder capacity)”, representing just over US$9.65 million and the equivalent of 14.67% of the total exported. In this segment, the United States of America (USA) was responsible for 25.71% of purchases of the product. The variation in the growth of exports of this item was 31.82% compared to September 2020.

In third place of the most exported was the item “gold (including platinum gold) in other semi-manufactured forms”, recording the value of US$5.96 million, corresponding to 9.06% of the total exported. Germany was the main destination for this product, keeping 100% of the amount.

Imports – Imports from Amazonas in September 2021 registered figures of US$1.163 billion – an increase of 26.28% compared to September 2020. China continued to be the main source of imports from Amazonas, recording the amount of US$ 484.88 million, which represents the participation of 41.69% of the State’s total imports.

The main imported product was: “other parts for transmission devices”, in the amount of US$215.48 million, equivalent to 18.53% of imports, with 68.2% originating in China. In second place was the item: “processors and controllers”, reaching figures of US$145.13 million with a 12.48% share of the total, also having China as the origin of 29.37% of purchases of this product for the Amazon.

Meanwhile, the item “telephone device parts” was the third most imported product. The product reached figures of US$68.47 million and a participation of 5.89% in total imports, also having China as the origin of 48.45% of the product.

Trade Flow – In September 2021, the Amazonas State Trade Flow (sum of imports and exports) totaled US$1.228 billion, an increase of 24.27% compared to September 2020. The balance in September was of US$ -1.097 billion.

In the general ranking of the greatest commercial relationship with the State of Amazonas are the countries: China, United States and Vietnam.

Trade Balance – The Amazon Trade Balance is one of the studies produced by the Department of Statistics and Geoprocessing (Degeo) of the Executive Planning Secretariat (Seplan) at Sedecti. The main source of information for the study is the Secretariat of Foreign Trade and International Affairs (Secint) of the Ministry of Economy (ME).

The objective of the work is to monitor the monthly performance of trade relations in Amazonas and, in this way, allow an understanding of its evolution in exports and imports in the State.

To follow up on these and other studies, simply access the Amazonas Trade Balance Panel on Sedecti’s website: www.sedecti.am.gov.br and click on the “Indicators and Maps” tab.