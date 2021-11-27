Italy and Portugal fall in the same knockout bracket and only one team can go to the Qatar Cup – Sports

Italy or Portugal will not be in the Qatar World Cup. The two teams, the last to win the title of the european cup, may face in the final of Group C of the European play-off for the 2022 World Cup, ending the chances of both qualifying. The Italian team will face North Macedonia, in a duel in Italian territory, while the team from Cristiano Ronaldo will receive Turkey. The draw was held this Friday.

The semi-finals will take place on March 24, 2022, a Thursday. The finals will be on the following Tuesday, the 29th. After the semifinals have been played, a new draw will be held to define the home team in the finals.

It is worth remembering that Portugal and Italy reached the decisive round of the European Qualifiers depending on their strength. Portugal played for a draw against Serbia, at home, came out ahead, but ended up taking the turn and losing the spot in the direct confrontation.

Italy had two games to keep the lead and the classification, but they only drew with rival Switzerland, by 1-1, at home, a game with a penalty wasted by Jorginho at the end, and then did not come out of 0-0 with Ireland of North, being overtaken by the Swiss.

The dispute in Group A will bring together teams with less tradition in World Cups. Wales, Austria, Scotland or Ukraine are dueling for a spot. Ukraine was the last of these teams to participate in a cup (2006). Scotland and Austria last played in 1998, while Wales hasn’t played since 1958.

In Group B, the draw also determined that a top scorer in European football will be on the way. Lewandowski’s Poland face Russia in the semifinals. Guaranteeing the spot, he could have Sweden of veteran Ibrahimovic, who face the Czech Republic, on his way.

In addition to the ten Europeans, only Brazil, Argentina and Qatar (host country) are already confirmed for the World Cup, which will be played between November 21 and December 18, 2022. The draw for the final phase of the World Cup is scheduled for April of the year next.

With the end of the group stage of the European Qualifiers, ten teams from the Old Continent have already qualified for the World Cup in Qatar. Germany, Denmark, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland and Holland led their brackets and secured their places at the World Cup.

Check out the clashes in a single game of the European Qualifiers play-off

A group

Scotland x Ukraine

Wales x Austria

Group B

Russia x Poland

Sweden x Czech Republic

Group C

Italy vs Northern Macedonia

Portugal x Turkey