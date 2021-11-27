Itapemirim has today 4 planes for fans and 1 for its regular flights in Brazil





A very curious movement was noticed today by several AEROIN readers, who called our attention to the simultaneous allocation of four aircraft from the airline Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos for flights between Galeão Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, and Montevideo, in Uruguay.

Due to the Libertadores final in the Uruguayan capital, Montevideo, this Saturday, November 27, the Itapemirim group company announced that it will make 35 air connections between Brazil and Uruguay from yesterday until the fans return in the next few days.

Taking advantage of occasions like this is not uncommon in aviation, since airlines always move planes for services like this one, chartered by third parties to meet specific demands.

However, considering that ITA has only 6 Airbus A320s in its operational fleet, and that one of them, the one registered PS-AAF, has been stationed at São José dos Campos (SP) airport since November 16 , this means that only 1 plane is making regular airline passenger flights this Friday morning, something unusual to see.

The 4 planes on simultaneous flights to Uruguay at 8:40 am (11:40 am UTC) today – Image: FlightRadar24





Thus, Itapemirim’s A320 fleet, this morning, 11/26, is as detailed below (you can click on each license plate to follow the plane in real time on the radar):

PS-AAF: stopped in São José dos Campos since the 16th of November;

PS-ITA: in operation between Brazil and Uruguay;

PS-FGM: after two months out of service since arriving in Brazil, it went into operation today to fly between Brazil and Uruguay;

PS-SFC: in operation between Brazil and Uruguay;

PS-SPJ: in operation between Brazil and Uruguay;

PS-TCS: operating on domestic flights in Brazil;



