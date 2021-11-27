‘It’s taking advantage,’ says Sol about Day in relation to Rico

Solange Gomes is experiencing strong friction with Dayane Mello, and because of that, she decided to alert Rico Melquiades in “A Fazenda 13” about the ex-Gran Fratello VIP, who has been fighting with the influencer as well.

“I had already thought this: the more you go ‘dog snake, dog snake’ to her, she’s using it as pain and suffering to victimize herself,” she said.

She already victimizes herself that she is humiliated, that she is suffered all the time. If you are doing this, she is enjoying it”.

“I only say ‘dog snake’ when she lets go of her venom and I get stressed. But like, I say: ‘Guys, let’s not talk about Day. Let’s avoid talking about Day’. I don’t comment on Day”, explained the ex-On Vacation with his ex.

“The other day, she was quiet and you stayed behind her: ‘dog snake, dog snake,’” pointed out Marina Ferraro. “Because she went to say ‘they spoiled my energy’”, said the pawn. “She started it, I saw it,” said Aline Mineiro.

“So, she says that ‘they ruined her energy’ because someone is saying something. Did you understand? It’s her game to victimize herself. ‘Oh, they’re attacking me…’” Solange declared. “Guys, I’m here, I don’t even mention Day’s name. I don’t talk about Day”, guaranteed Rico Melquiades.

See+: Dayane Mello’s team demonstrates against the worker’s speech

She says a hundred times that she lost A, lost B, lost C. I’m not going to stay here for the entire program saying that I was beaten up by my ex-husband, that my daughter’s father doesn’t pay anything. People already know that”, Solange Gomes.

SOLANGE CALLS DAYANE OF BITTER, UNHAPPY AND SORRY

After another wave of criticism, Solange was irritated with Day, and began to detonate the peoa and their attitudes in the reality show on Record TV.

“We are living nowadays in a very difficult, very cruel world out there. There’s a lot of evil out there. People turn on the television to see a show like this and they don’t want to see evil. They want to see joy, fun, understand?”, she fired.

“We’re here as an influence for people out there,” agreed Aline, while Solange recalled Dayane’s teasing for her affectionate sheep.

See+: Dayane is attacked after giving her opinion about Solange and her ex-husband

Wow, my running with the sheep bothered her, because she is a bitter, unhappy, sour woman. She can only smile like that, oh, when she gets something.”

Rico then pointed out that Dayane was not happy with the victory of MC Gui, her biggest ally in the game, after the Farmer’s Test: “That smile is forced. She wanted to be the farmer. She’s pretending she’s happy, but in her heart she’s full of hate”.

