Jean Paulo Campos, Cirilo de Carrossel, has evicted family – Famous

Jean Paulo Campos (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Jean Paulo Campos



, known for interpreting



Cyril



in the recent version of the novel



Carousel



, is experiencing a family disorder. According to TV News, the actor’s parents were victims of an eviction action for non-payment of rent on the property they live in, in the city of Guarulhos, So Paulo.

Alacrino Cludio de Campos Monteiro and Nilza de Ftima Santos delayed monthly payments. In a judgment granted on April 6 of this year, judge Luiz Gustavo de Oliveira Martins Pereira issued the order.

According to the case file, Alacrino and Nilza signed a lease agreement effective until May 2 of last year, with an indefinite extension. The payment signed was in the amount of 3,410 reais per month.

Jean Paulo Campos as Cirilo in Carrousel (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

The actor’s parents deposited a deposit of 9,000 reais, but did not pay the rent from April to November 2020. According to reports, part of the payment was made at the end of last year.

The defense of Jean’s parents stated that the couple no longer paid the rent due to the poor condition of the property. The judge was not very much in the mood, as shown in the ruling, obtained by TV News: “Even if the leased property has become uninhabitable due to the existence of leaks and infiltrations, it would be up to the lessee to plead the contract termination and pay the rents and charges to later discuss the debt and not simply fail to honor its obligations”, says part of the decision.

And the couple’s debt is not limited to rent. The property’s owner, Joo Luiz do Rosrio, demands payment of overdue rent, repair of damage caused to the property, attorney’s fees and fines for breaching the lease. In all, with corrected values, the debt could reach 108 thousand reais.