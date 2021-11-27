Jean Paulo’s family, Cirilo de Carrossel, is evicted after owing R$ 100 thousand

The actor Jean Paulo Campos, 18 years old, who became well-known for giving life to Cyril, in SBT’s version of the Mexican soap Carousel in 2012, is experiencing a family drama. According to information from the website Notícias da TV, the artist’s parents were evicted for not paying the rent on a property in Guarulhos, Greater São Paulo.

Also according to the vehicle, the couple Alacrino Cláudio de Campos Monteiro and Nilza de Fátima Santos delayed their monthly payments. In a sentence handed down on April 6 of this year, Judge Luiz Gustavo de Oliveira Martins Pereira issued an eviction order to Jean’s parents.

Property contract

The process states that the couple entered into a lease agreement for a property in Guarulhos, effective until May 2, 2020 and an extension for an indefinite period, upon payment of monthly rent in the amount of R$3,410.09. The defendants offered a security deposit of R$ 9,000, but did not pay their rents from April to November 2020. Part of the payment was made in December.

Attorneys for Jean’s parents claim that the couple would have failed to pay rent due to the poor condition of the property — as repairs were needed during the lease. “Even if the leased property has become uninhabitable due to the existence of leaks and infiltrations, it would be up to the lessee to plead the contract termination and pay the rents and charges to later discuss the debt and not simply fail to honor its obligations”, explains the sentence .

João Luiz do Rosário, owner of the property, in addition to the eviction, demands compensation for late rent, repair of damage caused to the property, attorney’s fees and fines for breach of the lease.

With adjusted values, the debt can reach R$ 108,000.

know more

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

