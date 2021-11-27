Jean Paulo’s family, Cyril, is evicted and processed

The family of Jean Paulo Campos, known for playing Cirilo from the soap opera “Carrousel”, was sued and evicted. His parents, Nilza and Claudio Campos, owe more than R$ 100,000 in court as a result of default. The couple rented a property in Guarulhos, in Greater São Paulo, however, they delayed payments until the owner left for an eviction action.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram @jeanpaulo_camposJean Paulo’s family, Cyril, is evicted and processed

According to Notícias da TV, Judge Luiz Gustavo de Oliveira Martins Pereira decreed an eviction order for the parents of Jean Paulo Campos. According to the records, they rented the property from November 3, 2017 to May 2, 2020. The monthly payment agreed was R$3,410.09. At the time, they even offered a guarantee of R$ 9,000, but they did not pay their rents from April to November 2020. Part of the payment was made in December, however, the debt remained open.

As he says in the process, Jean’s parents stopped paying rent due to the poor condition of the property, as renovations were made during the lease period. But, the magistrate understood that this was not a justification for breaching the contract. “Even if the leased property has become uninhabitable due to the existence of leaks and infiltrations, it would be up to the lessee to plead the contract termination and pay the rents and charges to later discuss the debt and not simply fail to honor its obligations”, says the judgment .

The family was evicted after the owner demanded the contract termination. Currently, the owner is asking for compensation for late rents, repair of damage to the property, attorney’s fees and fines for breach of contract. The current value of the debt reaches R$108,000.

Jean Paulo Campos’ press office says the story is an attempt at extortion. The owner’s attorney has confirmed that there is a lawsuit.