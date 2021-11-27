João Guilherme sends indirect after Gui Araújo’s embarrassment in a live interview

Broke the silence! This Friday (26), João Guilherme used social media to let off steam and caught the attention of fans. On his Twitter, Leonardo’s son wrote an indirect that many assumed was for none other than Gui Araújo, who became the tenth eliminated from “A Fazenda 13“, yesterday (25).

With her family’s typical sincerity, the star of “Come on, Mom!” shot: “You can see the despair in the person’s speech and eyes, right?! Internal conflicts and etc”. The message was accompanied by a yawning emoji, implying that the actor would be “lazy” in the situation he was referring to. WL!

you can see the despair in the person’s speech and eyes, you know, internal conflicts, etc. 🥱 — J҉O҉T҉I҉N҉H҉A҉ (@Joaoguiavila) November 26, 2021

Zé Felipe’s brother then ended up receiving support from several internet users, who inferred that he would be talking about the former MTV. “He (Guy Araújo) got a little red with nerves”, analyzed a fan. “He’s lost in the narrative itself”, scored another.

To his colleagues in confinement, Araújo even stated that he had an “affair” with the blonde, while she was still engaged to João Gui. Already in his participation in “Cabine de Decompression”, after leaving the reality, at dawn, the influencer changed the narrative.

“In no time was it while they were together. (…) When did it end [o namoro de Jade e João], I was the first to know. So, it was never betrayal on either side. I wasn’t with anyone either. They are facts, if they distorted the way they were told, they are facts. If I have to go public to tell, expose, speak, show, prove, it will be very boring, but I’ll have to do it”, insisted the former pawn.