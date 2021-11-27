Jockey Plaza Shopping, in Curitiba, announces 14 new stores

After the opening of the third store in the cafeteria Starbucks in Curitiba, held on Thursday (25), the Jockey Plaza Shopping should still receive nine new operations until the end of the year and another five until January.

In December, the clothing stores Believed and J. Canedo, the tennis World Tênis, and the Baruj Relógios stores open, in addition to a Samsung unit. In the food sector, the novelty will be the Detroit Stakehouse; in entertainment, a unit of Curitiba Air Soft; and in services, a Botoclinic store, dedicated to facial harmonization, and a branch of the Instituto de Neurologia de Curitiba (Hospital INC).

At the beginning of 2022, the Indian restaurant Yummy 36, The Coffee cafeteria and the milkshake store, Milky Moo, in the food court arrived at the mall. The clothing store Vestiário and the used car store M1 Motors will also open their doors.

According to Jockey Plaza, the openings planned for the next two months, added to those in November, correspond to 12% of the mall’s gross leasable area, with approximately 6,133 square meters of new operations.

