Jorge Jesus quotes a message to Abel Ferreira and calls the Libertadores champion

Credit: Reproduction/Flemish

Coach Jorge Jesus is linked to the final of the Copa Libertadores da América. Considered one of the most successful coaches in Flamengo’s history even with little time in Brazil, the Portuguese also has a good relationship with Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras.

In a press conference at Benfica this Friday (26), the coach revealed that he had sent a message to his fellow countryman before the clash. However, he insisted that Flamengo will win the tri-championship of the Libertadores against Palmeiras.

Saturday, at 3:30 pm, there’s Palmeiras x Flamengo on SBT, it’s the grand Final of Libertadores 2021. Follow it on TV or www.sbt.com.br/aovivo #GrandeFinalnoSBT

“It’s true that the other year I sent a message to Abel because it was at Maracanã and I said ‘a Portuguese must win’. This year is different, there is a club that loved me, players who worked with me for 14 months and this year Flamengo is the winner.

ABEL FERREIRA HASN’T WON THE FLAMENGO YET

With just completed a year in front of Palmeiras, coach Abel Ferreira downplayed the fact that he has not yet defeated his rival. So far, the Portuguese lost three times in the Brasileirão and drew in the Super Cup in Brazil, being surpassed on penalties.

Before the Libertadores final, the coach minimized the fast against Flamengo. “Although we haven’t won Flamengo for over four years, we have an opportunity to do so tomorrow. My story at Palmeiras has been to make history,” he said

“And make history with these players here and now. History is rich, it’s part of the past, but we don’t live from history. Museums live from history”, completed the Portuguese coach of Palmeiras in a press conference this Friday (26).

READ TOO:

Libertadores: Edmundo points out Flamengo’s “chronic problem” and believes in the title of Verdão

Libertadores 2021: Flamengo leads the ranking of the most valuable clubs

Series A: Are you going to make fewer mistakes? CBF takes unprecedented action on arbitration

Vini Jr and Neymar in England and Arthur Cabral in giant: the international market

10 players who competed in Libertadores 2021 and would be good reinforcements

Flamengo vs. Palmeiras: See who wins in retrospect before the decision

Adriano compares himself with Gabigol and says Flamengo “is on the right path” at Libertadores

Navarro in the crosshairs, Felipe Melo exalted and Barcelona’s money: see the news from Palmeiras

Gabriel Jesus says that Fla is “better as a team” than Palmeiras and projects the final