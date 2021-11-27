Juliana Caetano poses on the bed wearing thin braided panties

who accompanies Juliana Caetano on social networks, you know that it is often very frequent in terms of attention to fans. Not long ago, the artist appeared in a photo lying on the bed with thin panties, thong and all braided.

“Is it cold there or is it hot?”, he asked in the caption. It is worth mentioning that the bum of the Bonde do Forró vocalist stole the whole scene and made big guys lose the focus of their activities, seeing so much good form of the influencer.

“I was drinking juice and when I saw this photo, I dropped it all in my caseta”, confessed a man. “Oh my God, I honestly don’t understand so much beauty,” pointed out the second person. “Perfect, from head to toe,” said the last one.

Danilo Gentili

Earlier in the week, Juliana Caetano was present at the The Night with Danili Gentili on SBT, and commented on some musical projects that he prepares for fans. In her view, even though they are asking for a traditional live, she prefers to do something more ‘innovative.’

“I joined the band kind of thanks, I sang in church and composed, I sent a song to the band and they liked it. I ended up becoming a personal friend, I went on a tour and they made me sing a song. Then people forced me to sing and I’m still singing here today”, she commented about her beginning in the band. “I’m going to bring something from the 90s, because TV is boring nowadays. I needed to bring something that called the crowd and I thought about the Gugu Bathtub”, revealed the artist, who assumed receiving messages from committed famous people. “There are a lot of famous married people who send me direct on Instagram, that the wedding is beautiful on the internet. But I don’t like famous, none of them”, he argued.

married men

With nearly ten million followers, Juliana even being sensual, shows a shy way to fans. recently she guaranteed that under no circumstances will he mention the names of the famous married couples who have already been involved.

“Our! Do you have to say their name? Guys, I can’t talk, otherwise I’ll ruin the weddings, but it’s too much, ok? Men like that we think ‘Wow, what a perfect couple, how beautiful he treats his wife.’, They keep sending messages to others. As I’m not a cookie, just like you guys keep saying ‘Oh, Juliana Bonde is a cookie’, but I’m not. So I won’t tell you, they are a very talented couple, the women think their relationship is very beautiful. So I never speak”, he pointed out.

Check out: