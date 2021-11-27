Juliana Caetano says that fan wanted to buy 100 ml of her ‘pee’

Juliana Caetano, the beautiful singer from Bonde do Forró, participated last Thursday (25th), in the program ‘The Night’ with Danilo Gentili, on SBT. During the interview, the brunette made quite curious revelations and exposed, for example, a fan who wanted to buy 100 ml of your pee.

The subject came up after the presenter showed curiosity to know about the erotic content that Juliana sells on social media. “You guys sell personal things, like panties, hair clips, water you showered…”, wanted to know Danilo. “I do not sell. We only sell videos”, she replied.

“What have you ever tried to buy the weirdest?”asked Gentili. “The weirdest thing I won’t say, but the normal thing is pee”, she stated, leaving the presenter and the rest of the team perplexed. “Is there anything weirder than that? Did he say ‘piss in the cup and send me’?”, asked the comedian. “Not! He said ‘it’s been a little bit there’, I think 100 ml”, explained the muse.

In sequence, the production of the program exhibited a print of Juliana Caetano’s DM, which shows the following fan proposal: “How much do you sell me 100 ml of pee?”. Danilo, in turn, was shocked: “Damn, it’s true! And did you sell?”, he wanted to know. “No, I didn’t sell! Maybe he does something later… with the pee. I prefer to avoid, right”, replied the singer.

Check out the interview with Juliana Caetano:

Juliana Caetano exposes a fan who wanted to buy 100 ml of her ‘pee’ (Photo: Reproduction)

