Justice orders MPCE to suspend investigation against Wesley Safadão in case of vaccination against Covid – Metro

The trio’s lawyer argued that there is “abuse in the exercise of enforceable claim” by the Public Ministry, as the case is atypical and there is no just cause for the investigation. Lawyers for the three involved filed habeas corpus asking for the suspension and the suspension of the investigation. Judge Francisca Adeline Viana accepted the request.

Francisca Adelineide VIana Judge In view of the foregoing, given the relevance of the arguments and because I am aware of the periculum in mora, I have the right to DEFER the preliminary injunction, to determine the partial suspension of PIC n. 06.2021.00001661 5, that is, only with regard to patients, determining that the defendant authorities refrain from carrying out persecutory acts in relation to them that make the discussion to be undertaken by the collegiate body unfeasible and empty the object of the present petition

The magistrate also justified that the merits of the case should be analyzed by the 2nd Criminal Chamber, which brings together four judges, and will decide whether to lock the case definitively or not. Until then, the procedure is suspended.

The report contacted the MPCE and is awaiting a response on the court’s decision.