Justice orders MPCE to suspend investigation against Wesley Safadão in case of vaccination against Covid – Metro

The trio’s lawyer argued that there is “abuse in the exercise of enforceable claim” by the Public Ministry, as the case is atypical and there is no just cause for the investigation. Lawyers for the three involved filed habeas corpus asking for the suspension and the suspension of the investigation. Judge Francisca Adeline Viana accepted the request.
In view of the foregoing, given the relevance of the arguments and because I am aware of the periculum in mora, I have the right to DEFER the preliminary injunction, to determine the partial suspension of PIC n. 06.2021.00001661 5, that is, only with regard to patients, determining that the defendant authorities refrain from carrying out persecutory acts in relation to them that make the discussion to be undertaken by the collegiate body unfeasible and empty the object of the present petition
Francisca Adelineide VIana
Judge
The magistrate also justified that the merits of the case should be analyzed by the 2nd Criminal Chamber, which brings together four judges, and will decide whether to lock the case definitively or not. Until then, the procedure is suspended.
The report contacted the MPCE and is awaiting a response on the court’s decision.
The trio is investigated by, on the 8th of July, Wesley Safadão has been immunized off site established by the Municipality of Fortaleza, while Thyane received a single dose of immunobiological in advance.
At the time, the wife of the singer from Ceará, who is 30 years old, was not yet included in the age group covered by the lists published daily by the municipal government, which inform who should attend the vaccination sites. It has not been scheduled.
Wesley, who was among the established by age, was named on the list, but attended the vaccination at a mall while he was booked at the Ceara Events Center. Then, the singer’s producer was also investigated for a situation similar to that of the singer.
At the time, the artist’s press office stated that Thyane accompanied Wesley for the vaccination and received “a dose of bloodletting”, which “was not of her benefit”.
After the episode, the Municipal Health Department opened an investigation to investigate the facts. The case is also being investigated by the Public Ministry of the State of Ceará (MPCE) and has become target of police inquiry on the last 15th of July.
In the Official Gazette of the Municipality on September 6th, SMS informed that two outsourced employees and a civil servant of the Municipality are pointed out by “functional irregularity“In this case. According to the Ministry, the outsourced were returned to the company of origin and no longer provide services to the City Hall.
Wesley Safadão, Thyane and five others are indicted for embezzlement in irregular vaccination
Wesley Safadão, Thyane Dantas, and five other people were indicted for the crime of embezzlement due to irregular vaccination against Covid-19 of the couple and the artist’s producer. Immunization out of place and date, in Fortaleza, was target police investigation by the Anti-Corruption Police (Decor).
The trio was also indicted “for violating the determination of the government, aimed at preventing the introduction or spread of a contagious disease, whose combined sentences can reach thirteen years in prison”, according to the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) .
Safadão’s advisor, Sabrina Tavares Brandão, was indicted for violation of sanitary measures. In all, the inquiry ended with eight people indicted.