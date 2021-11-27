Justice orders suspension of investigation against Wesley Safadão for skipping the Covid-19 vaccine queue | Ceará

Share this news on WhatsApp

The decision was determined by judge Francisca Adeline Viana, after the trio’s defense filed a habeas corpus request for the investigation to be closed.

In practice, the Public Ministry is prohibited from proceeding with the investigation against the three or even carrying out any “harassing act”, such as filing a complaint. The magistrate justified that the merits of the case must be analyzed by the 2nd Criminal Chamber, which brings together four judges, and will decide whether to lock the case definitively or not. Until then, the procedure is suspended.

“I defer to the preliminary injunction, to determine the partial suspension of the PIC, that is, only with regard to patients [Safadão, Thyane Dantas e Sabrina Tavares], determining that the petitioned authorities refrain from carrying out persecutory acts in relation to them”, wrote the judge.

Habeas corpus proceeds in secrecy of justice. The lawyer of the three argued that there is “abuse in the exercise of the enforceable claim” by the Public Ministry, as the case is atypical and there is no just cause for the investigation.

The suspension of the procedure, however, does not reach the other investigated, who acted as municipal servants or provided services during the vaccination.

Trio denied agreement with MP

Wesley Safadão, Thyane Dantas and Sabrina Tavares denied an agreement offered by the Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE) so that the investigation opened against them for skipping the line for the vaccine against Covid-19 could be closed. The agreement provided for the payment of 360 minimum wages, almost R$ 1 million, for the three together.

If they had accepted, they would have had to plead guilty and, in return, the Public Ministry would refrain from filing a complaint and close the investigation against the three.

Singer Wesley Safadão stated, in a publication on social networks, the reason for not accepting the agreement.

“Yesterday we had another chapter in the history of the vaccine, we had a meeting yesterday morning with the Public Ministry and unfortunately we could not reach an agreement for two reasons: 1 – They wanted me to plead guilty; 2 – They wanted me to pay an equivalent amount to almost a million reais, and for an ordinary citizen the value is infinitely lower”, wrote the singer.

Wesley Safadão ended the series of publications asking for forgiveness to the population and asking to “be treated like a citizen”.

“I apologize to the population of my city, of my country, today I really saw that I was poorly advised about getting vaccinated elsewhere, they told me that there was no problem with this change and I believed it.”

Thyane Dantas jumped in line on July 8, 2021. She was 30 years old and, at the time, the municipal vaccination calendar provided for application in people aged 32 years and over;

Wesley Safadão and producer Sabrina Tavares were scheduled to be vaccinated on the same day at the Ceará Events Center, but they went to another vaccination station in a mall.