Juventus investigation targets Cristiano Ronaldo contract | italian football

The player is not the target of investigation, but the Finance Guard, the special police in Italy under the Ministry of Economy, was tasked with looking for documents relating to his salary, and records of possible delays in payments, from the justice system.
To remove CR7 from Real Madrid in 2018, the Italian club paid €100 million to the Spaniards, spread over two years, and another €12 million to FIFA’s training solidarity mechanism. The Portuguese ace defended Juventus until August 2021.
In all, six people are among the targets of the operation, among them the president Andrea Agnelli, the football director Pavel Nedved and the former sports director of the team, Fabio Paratici, who is currently at Tottenham.
According to a statement from the Public Ministry released on Friday night, the investigation has been underway since May. Suspicion and fraud in the club’s accounting. Everything has not been clarified yet, but promoters analyze capital gains of up to 282 million euros, according to the newspaper “Gazzetta dello Sport”, “characterized by fraudulently increased amounts.
Cristiano Ronaldo said goodbye to Juventus in August of this year — Photo: Reuters