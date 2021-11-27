Kanye West, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat and more were nominated for last minute Grammys thanks to rule change

Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, SZA and Baby Keem also benefited from the Recording Academy’s decision to expand the main awards categories.

Former arch-enemies Kanye West and Taylor Swift are among the many artists who are benefiting from the Recording Academy’s decision to expand the awards categories. This year, the Recording Academy opted to make the four categories more competitive, increasing the awards from 8 to 10 nominees and, according to Complex, the decision to do so was made at the “last minute”, supposedly just 24 hours before the Grammy nominations for 2022 were officially announced.

Thanks to the rule change, Taylor Swift’s “Evermore” and Ye’s “Donda” were able to enter the Album of the Year category, and Baby Keem and Arooj Aftab were nominated for Best New Artist. In the Record of the Year category, Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “I Still Have Faith in You” by Abba were added, and both Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” and Carlile’s “Right on Time” got nominations for the Grammy for Recording of the Year.

“For us, this is all a positive movement. [que vai] make room for more music, more artists and more genres,” explained Recording Academy President Harvey Mason Jr.. “We’re honoring more great artists, more great music, giving artists the opportunity to shine and show.”

This decision marks the second major change in the top categories in two years, following the decades-long tradition expansion from five nominees to eight in 2019. Let us know in the comments if you agree or disagree with the Recording Academy’s decision.