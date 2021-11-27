Kers presents Brazilian electric car priced at R$95 thousand

Brazil got to know a new electric car today that promises to make people talk on the market. This model is the wee, a rather curious vehicle that was presented this Friday (26). Created and produced in the country by the manufacturer Kers, the electric car promises to be the cheapest car in this category in the Brazilian market.

However, the Wee is not a conventional car. This is because it is a vehicle that has three wheels and internal space for only two people. According to the president of Kers and creator of Wee, the engineer Carlos Motta, the vehicle is intended to be a mobility solution.

”We thought of developing a vehicle to solve the problems of urban mobility and, in the same way, alleviate the impact of mobility on the environment,” he said in an interview with The Maringá Suit.

Disclosure/Kers

Model can cost R$ 95 thousand

According to information provided by Motta, the model has 3 wheels and was made on this basis, precisely, to have a lower cost. Therefore, the idea is to reduce expenses in the amount of components, maintenance, raw materials and even natural resources. Its production also has only national components.

There is still not much information about the engine. However, the version presented has a single transmission and even 200 km of autonomy, with the battery in front of the vehicle. The company also said that it will possibly have a semi-autonomous driving system. In this configuration, the car can enter the market with a value of R$ 95 thousand.

Thus, this new three-wheeled electric can be up to 60% cheaper than its closest ”competitor”, the JAC e-JS1. Currently, the model, which offers an autonomy of 300 km, has an initial value of almost R$ 160 thousand.

JAC-Volkswagen/Disclosure

Other versions and purposes

It is worth mentioning that, later, Motta stated that he intends to develop and manufacture larger models. So far, the information we have is that there is already another version of 400 km of autonomy, with two more batteries installed under the seats.