Kia Niro 2022 will come to Brazil; enjoy and meet the new hybrid!

New Kia Niro will be on display at the Seoul Motor Show (Photo: Disclosure/Kia)

Another great event will begin. The Seoul Mobility Lounge will start this Thursday (11/25). And a release that Brazilians need to keep an eye on is the Kia Niro 2022. That’s because the second generation is already confirmed to be sold here in Brazil. The novelty was presented to the world with three engine options. Furthermore, the SUV has design based on concept car.

New Kia Niro 2022 is introduced

The event, which will take place in the South Korean capital, will run until October 5th. The expectation is that some news will pass through there. And the first of them is this new SUV, which arrives in its new generation five years after the launch of the first one. The brand has not released when the Kia Niro 2022 will arrive in all markets. This is expected to happen in 2022.

Remembering that it is among the models that Kia can bring to Brazil. The automaker itself confirmed the information last Tuesday (11/23), during the presentation of the SUV stonic. The other models would be the new Sportage Hybrid and the EV6. The first was recently released at the Los Angeles Hall. The second has a fully electrified engine.

O new Kia Niro will be marketed with three different engines: Hybrid (light hybrid), Plug-In Hybrid and 100% electric. However, it is not known which of them will be sold here. The automaker has not released performance data. Now, thinking about the design, it’s based on the concept car Kia Habaniro. This one was released in 2019. From it, bold lines were used. Not to mention that this new car has a futuristic look.

The front brings the famous “tiger face” grid. However, it has grown wider and extends from the hood to the fenders. Once the lower grille takes up a good deal of space at the bottom. Among them are the headlights. Highlight also for the flashy LED daytime driving lights. Meanwhile, the rear features boomerang-shaped headlamps located close to the car’s shoulders. Below the plate is a large bumper and the taillights.

interior

The brand has not yet released the numbers for the new Kia Niro 2022. However, it is expected that he will be able to maintain the good internal space of the previous vehicle. The main novelty already revealed is in relation to the finish. The brand says that the car comes with recycled wallpaper lining in the roof, for example. already the banks they are in bio-based polyurethane and Tencel in eucalyptus leaf. Finally, the door panels were painted with BTX free paint.

All this to “minimize the impact on the environment and reduce waste”. Thinking about technology, the highlight goes to digital screens. In the center is the multimedia center. On your left side, who appears is the digital cluster. The design of the steering wheel also draws a lot of attention. Remember that the brand installed an internal lighting system.

The brand also did not disclose what safety equipment will be available. However, it revealed that the car will bring a new system called Driving in Green Areas (Green Zone Drive). On hybrid models, it switches system to 100% electric steering to meet demand. When driving through residential areas, schools or hospitals, the car will use electricity. This using navigation tips and history data.