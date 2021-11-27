know what’s real in the scenes that went viral

The return of forró parties, barred by state decrees to prevent new cases of Covid-19, was one of the most awaited moments by northeasterners. In Mossoró (RN), a party with João Gomes, Victor Fernandes and Tarcísio do Acordeon reverberated in videos by scenes of the drunk public and in what appears to be a sexual act.

On Twitter, people who claim to have participated in the party reported different stories. This Friday (26), the Google Trends — data analysis tool — registered more than 20 thousand searches on the party.

Party manager in Mossoró speaks his version of the event

In an interview with it’s hit — Diario do Nordeste’s music channel — businessman Elânio Tinoco, responsible for the event in Mossoró, declared that many videos posted on social networks as being from the party are not in Mossoró.

“They made a montage with several scenes and many didn’t happen at our party. For example, these images of the people walking back from the event for home, this is not at our event”, explained the businessman.

Different posts on social media show people drunk at the event and sleeping in public places of Mossoró, which in fact, according to the person in charge of the party, happened.

Elanio Tinoco Businessperson The people came back more desperate for what hadn’t existed in two years, the parties. They wanted to go out, break free, drink and have fun

Many images that reverberated on social media, however, happened when other artists sang. One of the cases was of a couple filmed apparently having sex already at dawn. On stage it is possible to see that singer Tarcisio do Acordeon is still performing.

Elanio also said that the event’s production team checked on cameras of the party’s internal monitoring circuit to see if there was any sexual act of the couple filmed. According to him, there was not and the girl was just on top of the man, who was pulling up his pants. “In fact, the public exceeded itself more than at other drinking parties. There were people on the grass who had drunk a lot, sleeping on the sidewalks, among other situations.”

According to the organizer of the event, the party had private security, firefighters and a team of rescuers. “The health service even treated some people with IVs,” explained Elânio Tinoco.

Another edition in 2022 in Mossoró

Mossoró was the first city to receive an edition of the party “Pizro“. According to Elanio, the intention is to hold a second party in the city in 2022.

Organized by João Gomes’ producer, Tarcísio do Acordeon and Victor Fernandes, the “Pizro” party also has an agenda to take place in São Paulo, on December 2, 3 and 4; in Santarém (PA), on the 7th; in Boa Vista (RR), on the 8th; and in Teresina, on the 9th.