Landim admits tension for Palmeiras x Flamengo and jokes about why he won’t watch the Libertadores final alongside Galiotte

President of Flamengo spoke exclusively to SportsCenter

The president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, participated in this Friday’s afternoon edition of SportsCenter, one day before the Libertadores grand final.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

palm trees x Flamengo, end of Libertadores Conmebol, have Live broadcast fur FOX Sports and for ESPN on Star+ on Saturday (27), at 5 pm (GMT).

Landim revealed a certain tension for the decision and also the reason for not attending the final alongside Mauricio Galiotte, president of Palmeiras.

“It’s always a big tension. Great final, long-awaited match. We’re confident it’s going to be a great game. Fans of both clubs will be satisfied with what it’s going to be. two great teams. Palmeiras, in fact, are the current champions of the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil. It’s a difficult game to predict, I was listening to the comments, teams that play in different ways, but with great players. It’s a final , anything can happen. It has no favoritism. Whoever plays better will end up winning“, said Landim.

“Yes, at the last meeting in Paraguay, Alejandro said: ‘you are presidents, but I know you are fans. I would like to have them close to me’. He reserved spaces for us to cheer at will without following protocols. I am very grateful to Alejandro. It’s difficult to maintain the exemplary standard, especially since I’m from the stands as I’ve always been,” he added.