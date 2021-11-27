Landim says that Flamengo already has a date to decide the future of Renato Gaúcho and sees the fans’ criticism as normal

Participating in Sportscenter this Friday, Rodolfo Landim said that Renato’s continuity will be discussed after the Brasileirão and highlighted criticism from the fans

THE continuity of Renato Gaucho in Flamengo is still uncertain. With contract until the end of the season, the trainer was not guaranteed for 2022. But, according to Rodolfo Landim, in participation in the Sportscenter this Friday (26), there is already a date for this to be defined.

Palm trees x Flamengo, a Conmebol Libertadores decision of 2021, this Saturday (27), at 5 pm (GMT), will have Live broadcast of FOX Sports and for ESPN on Star+, directly from Montevideo.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“Of course there is, Flamengo does its long-term planning, it is not short-term planning. We are already evaluating our entire team, our squad, any hiring needs that we may have to do, hiring everything goes through a continuous analysis. This is not an activity that simply involves a result”, he said.

“But it’s a job evaluated as a whole, not just a single game. Of course the result is always important, we always look for the titles. But the assessment is always made on the whole. And that’s why we’re going to hold our first meeting right after the end of Brazilian championship”, completed.

The red and black representative still highlighted the criticism that Renato has suffered from his fans for recent results, even talking about the support that has been received in the streets of Montevideo.

“The fans of a club are very passionate and very influenced, at times, by the results that occur. We saw the fans very happy with some of Flamengo’s results. Then we saw a game where we were ahead against the Guild, which happened to be the club that Renato played for most of his career, as a coach and player, and we ended up missing the opportunity to score three points. The fan is passionate, he wants to win every game, we all get upset, including me, as a fan,” he said.

“But we have to understand that we cannot always win in football, there is always a team wanting to win. Grêmio is a super qualified team, which is in a difficult situation in the championship, they went for all or nothing, losing 2-0. A whole contingency of that specific game and the result was not what we expected. But, anyway, it’s not the feeling I’m feeling at the moment,” he added.

“I left the hotel, the city is all red and black, the fans believing in a good performance by Flamengo tomorrow, believing in the possibility of the title. It’s those mood swings that the fans have and that’s not what we’re going to evaluate,” he concluded.