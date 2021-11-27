Larissa Manoela is canceled after heavy publicity of Black Friday campaign for Shopee

On this Friday night, the 26th of November, the Larissa Manoela is canceled again after running Black Friday campaign for Shopee. Internet users did not save time and commented a lot about the commercial on the web.

Larissa Manoela is well known to Brazilians, she is always involved and engaged in her work. However, this time netizens canceled her and criticized her new work. THE reinterpretation of the jingle made by the actress and singer with the rhythm of the old hit “Superfantástico” by Balão Mágico seems to have not pleased internet users.

First of all, you can’t miss this other article either: Fernanda Souza tells news and Thiaguinho shoots: “beautiful dream”

Check out some comments that are circulating on the web below:

Check out what another internet user said:

Content related post

First of all, you can’t miss this other article either: Single, Grazi Massafera announces news on Instagram

Larissa Manoela will release a new movie with Netflix later this year

Therefore, after her success in another film on the platform, the actress will debut the new Netflix production. The feature film called Lulli is scheduled for December 26 and has already won an official poster and trailer.

This new production will be a comedy, in which the actress will play a medical student who will have an accident, where she will listen to the thoughts of the people around her.

Also, check out this article that is buzzing around the web: Fred and Bianca Andrade go through a crisis after betrayal comes to light, points out web