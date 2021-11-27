Larissa Manoela is daring, wears a transparent piece and displays a cleavage

Always very beautiful on social media, the actress Larissa Manoela used his official Instagram account on Wednesday (24) to post a flashy photo. She came up with a transparent piece and left a very generous cleavage in evidence.

In the post caption, she took the opportunity to promote her new song. “You can let me know it’s TOMORROW! The sound

‘Pagou de Superado’ on all digital platforms and a babe clip on my YouTube channel. At 6pm, everything together! SE LIGA”, wrote the famous woman, who received almost half a million likes.

Check out the photos shared by Larissa Manoela on the networks:

beyond the illusion

Recently hired to work at Globe, Larissa Manoela will star in the soap opera beyond the illusion, which opens early next year. The famous spoke about it with the magazine Quem and showed anxiety.

“I waited a lot for this moment to start working on the novel. I was in huge expectation. Rafa [Vitti] he is a very partner actor who takes his profession seriously and with respect. So we identify with that. But it would be unfair to speak only of him. I am very happy with this preparatory phase, in meeting, learning and exchanging with actors I admire. The weather is wonderful. And that makes all the difference when it comes to telling our story”, he commented.

Afterwards, Larissa talked about her look, which had to be changed for the character. “I love changing. I even use the ‘excuse’ that it’s because of my work, but the truth is that I like to see myself different, with new cuts, new colors”, he concluded.

no romance

Weeks ago, Larissa Manoela had to go to social media to explain that she wasn’t dating her friend, Bianca Palheiras. “Guys, what an unnecessary thing to be having to talk about sexual orientation in the middle of 2021. It takes patience, breathing and being didactic. That said, no, I’m not dating my friend, as they’re creating this clueless fic! This is a lie”, he complained.

“Women, are they either rivals, or are they girlfriends? Hi? What world is this? Number one: no, I don’t have a romantic relationship with women. I’m here out of respect for my real fans, those who don’t spread this kind of lying news. It’s for you and for you this message! What’s more, despite not being a lesbian, we are going to transform this episode about awareness and respect for GLBTQIA+”, she concluded.