Latam presents recovery plan of more than US$ 8 billion, in time to avoid Azul’s hostile offer – 11/27/2021 – Market

The bankruptcy plan of the airline group Latam Airlines, which provides for an injection of US$ 8.19 billion in the company, presented on Friday night (26) to the United States Bankruptcy Court, in New York, is a relief to Chile’s main shareholders and managers.

With this, Latam maintains exclusivity in the negotiation of debts, without having to compete, at the same time, with potential interested parties in making an offer to take command of the group. Azul is at the top of this line.

The announcement was made in the last hours of the deadline, at 00:11 on Saturday (27) in Brazil, which corresponds to 22:11 on Friday in New York, considering that the American city’s time zone is two hours behind Brasília.

But Latam’s ordeal is not over yet. The court must approve the plan by January and creditors by March 2022.

Latam adhered to the United States bankruptcy law (Chapter 11, a kind of judicial reorganization) in May 2020, followed two months later by its subsidiary, Latam Brasil. The group needed to present a restructuring plan that contemplated the financing of its debt, which amounts to almost US$ 18 billion (approximately R$ 100 billion).

The plan announced this morning is accompanied by a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with the ‘Ad Hoc Matrix Creditors’ group, which is the largest group of unsecured creditors in these Chapter 11 cases, and certain shareholders of Latam.

“The plan proposes to inject $8.19 billion into the group through a combination of new equity, convertibles and debt, which will allow the group to exit Chapter 11 with adequate capitalization to execute its business plan. Upon exit, Latam should have a total debt of approximately US$ 7.26 billion and liquidity of approximately US$ 2.67 billion”, says the statement released by Latam.

The airline group claims that this is a “conservative level of indebtedness and adequate liquidity” at a time of uncertainty for world aviation, which will allow the company to better position itself for future operations.

Upon confirmation of the plan, the group intends to launch an equity rights offering through the issuance of common shares in the amount of US$800 million, which will be open to all Latam shareholders.

Latam will also raise $500 million in a new revolving credit facility and approximately $2.25 billion in debt financing through new resources, either via a new term loan or with new bonds.

“We would like to thank those who participated in the robust mediation process to reach this result, which considerably includes all interested parties and presents a structure adjusted to US and Chilean legislation”, said Roberto Alvo, president of the group, in a statement. Can. “The significant injection of new capital into our business is proof of their support and confidence in our long-term prospects,” he said.

Azul maintains interest in buying the group

In the opinion of André Castellini, a partner at the consulting firm Bain & Company, an eventual acquisition of Latam by Azul would bring many synergies, even with a concentration of just over two-thirds of the national market.

Throughout 2021, from January to October, Azul reached the first place among the airlines in the category passengers per kilometer paid (RPK), which measures demand: 34.48% share in the domestic market. Next come Latam Brasil (32.99%) and Gol (31.81%). Passaredo, Itapemirim and MAP each have shares of less than 0.5%.

For Castellini, in a moment of crisis like the one experienced by airlines today – a rise in the dollar (which increases costs, especially fuel) and a pandemic (which still limits travel), a merger becomes viable. “The difference is that Latam has autonomy to remain independent in the market, it is the largest airline group in Latin America,” he says.

Azul, on the other hand, if it managed to take the whole of Latam, could raise much more ambitious flights in the regional market and become a relevant player in the world air scenario.

If Latam had not presented the plan this Friday night (26), it could have delivered it later, but then it would lose its exclusivity and Azul would be free to approach creditors with its strategy to buy the Chilean group.

At first, the president of Azul, John Rodgerson, said that the plan was to take Latam Brasil. But this month, in an interview with Chilean newspaper Diario Financiero, Azul founder David Neeleman said he was ready to make an offer for the entire group and would not slice it. In other words, it would maintain operations in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

THE sheet found that, in this case, Azul would be trying to bring together large global investors to fund the acquisition.

“The problem is that, with this level of concentration, I don’t know if creditors would agree to wait for Cade’s approval [Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica], which may, eventually, not even happen,” says Castellini.

For passengers, an eventual merger between the airlines would make the tickets become more expensive, said Jerome Cadier, president of Latam Brasil. “Not necessarily,” says Castellini. “Brazil has never seen a tariff war as intense as when there was a duopoly between Latam and Gol,” he says.