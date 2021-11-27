Latam presents US$8.19 billion recovery plan to creditors | Economy

Latam Airlines Group announced, earlier this Saturday (27), a Reorganization Plan to get out of Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Law. According to a statement from the company, the plan is accompanied by a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with the Ad Hoc Group of Creditors of the Matrix, which is the largest group of unsecured creditors in these Chapter 11 cases, and certain shareholders of Latam.

The plan proposes injecting $8.19 billion into the group through a combination of new equity, convertibles and debt, which will allow the group to exit Chapter 11 with adequate capitalization to execute its business plan, the statement says. .

After the exit, the document continues, Latam should have a total debt of approximately US$ 7.26 billion and liquidity of approximately US$ 2.67 billion. “The group determined that this is a conservative level of indebtedness and adequate liquidity in a period of continuous uncertainty for world aviation, which will allow a better positioning of the group for future operations”, says the statement.

After confirming the plan, the group intends to launch an offer of capital rights through the issuance of common shares in the amount of US$ 800 million, which will be open to all Latam shareholders, respecting their preemptive rights under the law Chilean current, and which will be fully supported by the RSA participants.

The document also states that three distinct classes of convertible bonds will be issued by Latam, and will be offered preferentially to the company’s shareholders.

The unsubscribed Class A convertible bonds will be provided to certain general creditors unsecured by Latam’s parent company as settlement for their claims permitted under the plan; Class B convertible bonds will be registered and purchased by the shareholders and Class C convertible bonds will be offered to certain unsecured creditors in exchange for further capital contributions to Latam and the settlement of its credit claims, subject to certain limitations and impediments on the part of the participants.

The document also says that convertible bonds belonging to convertible classes B and C will be provided, in whole or in part, in consideration of a new capital contribution in the total amount of approximately US$ 4.64 billion, fully supported by the parties involved in the RSA, subject to receipt of corporate approvals by supporting shareholders.

Latam will also raise $500 million in a new revolving credit facility and approximately $2.25 billion in debt financing through new resources, either through a new term loan or with new bonds; and the group has also used, and intends to use, Chapter 11 to refinance and amend the pre-process leases, the revolving credit facility, and the aftermarket engine facility.

The hearing to approve the adequacy of the Chapter 11 Disclosure Statement and voting procedures is scheduled to take place in January 2022, with a specific timetable that will depend on the Court.

“If the Disclosure Statement is approved, the group will initiate the application process to seek approval of the plan by creditors. Latam requests that the hearing to confirm the plan be held in March 2022”, continues the communicated.