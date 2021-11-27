Late delivery and misleading advertising are Black Friday’s main complaints

According to the Complain Here platform, used for posting complaints about products and services by consumers, “delayed delivery” and “misleading advertising” are the main customer complaints until the start of Black Friday, this Friday, 26th.

The data were compiled from 12 noon on Wednesday, 24th, until 6am this Friday, 26th. During this period, 5,678 complaints regarding the topic have already been published. That’s a 17% increase over the same period last year.

So far, the average is 138 complaints per hour, counting posts just from Black Friday. Just as happened in 2020, the large ecommerce networks are at the top of complaints.

Top 3

The Top 3 of the registered problems have “delayed delivery, with 20.88% of complaints, “misleading advertising, with 16.59%, and “reversal of the amount paid”, with 8.82%.

In the ranking of defendants, appear Americanas Marketplace, with 272 complaints, Amazon, with 262, and Magazine Luiza – Online Store, with 146.

The Top 3 of claimed items has “smartphones”, with 8.08% of complaints, “delivery service”, with 5.48%, and sneakers, with 4.14%.

